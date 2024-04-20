Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of STEREOPHONIC on Broadway

Stereophonic is currently running at the Golden Theatre.

By: Apr. 20, 2024
Last night, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic, opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Check out the photos below!

On hand to celebrate the opening were J. Cameron-Smith, Ani DiFranco, Common, Andrew Wyatt, Clyde Lawrence, Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Edelman, Amber Gray, Marin Ireland, Justin Peck, Lynn Nottage, Sammy Rae Bowers, Louisa Jacobson, David Rasche, Star Sands, Miriam Silverman, and many more.

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin. The production is currently in performances for 14 weeks only.

The cast includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Andrew R. Butler, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Will Brill and Chris Stack

Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Andrew R. Butler, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Will Brill and Chris Stack

Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Andrew R. Butler, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Will Brill and Chris Stack

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin and Playwright David Adjmi

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin and The Cast of "Stereophonic"

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin and The Cast of "Stereophonic"

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin and The Cast of "Stereophonic"

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin and Playwright David Adjmi

Stereophonic
Will Brill and Tom Pecinka

Stereophonic
The Cast of "Stereophonic" play a special encore on Opening Night!

Stereophonic
The Cast of "Stereophonic" play a special encore on Opening Night!

Stereophonic
The Cast of "Stereophonic" play a special encore on Opening Night!

Tom Pecinka
Tom Pecinka

Tom Pecinka
Tom Pecinka

Juliana Canfield
Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield
Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield
Juliana Canfield

Andrew R. Butler
Andrew R. Butler

Andrew R. Butler
Andrew R. Butler

Chris Stack
Chris Stack

Chris Stack
Chris Stack

Will Brill
Will Brill

Will Brill
Will Brill

Eli Gelb
Eli Gelb

Eli Gelb
Eli Gelb

Eli Gelb
Eli Gelb

Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon

Stereophonic
Daniel Aukin, Justin Craig, Tom Pecinka, Juliana Canfield, David Adjmi, Sarah Pigeon, Chris Stack, Andrew R. Butler, Eli Gelb, Will Butler and Will Brill

Stereophonic
Playwright David Adjmi

Stereophonic
Playwright David Adjmi

Stereophonic
Producers, Greg Nobile, John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Sonia Friedman, Ashley Melone, Nick Mills, Jillian Robbins, Director Daniel Aukin, Musical Director Justin Craig, Tom Pecinka, Juliana Canfield, Playwright David Adjmi, Sarah Pigeon, Chris Stack, Andrew R. Butler, Eli Gelb, Composer Will Butler and Will Brill

Stereophonic
Juliana Canfield and Will Brill

Stereophonic
Musical Director Justin Craig

Stereophonic
Musical Director Justin Craig

Stereophonic
Composer Will Butler

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin

Stereophonic
Director Daniel Aukin

Stereophonic
Ashley Melone and Nick Mills

Stereophonic
Juliana Canfield and Zoe Winters

Stereophonic
Edmund Donovan and Juliana Canfield

Stereophonic
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chris Henry Coffey and Jennifer Mudge

Stereophonic
Miriam Silverman and Rachel Brosnahan

Stereophonic
J. Smith-Cameron and Zoe Winters

Stereophonic
Edmund Donovan, Louisa Jacobson, Benjamin Anthony Anderson and Guests

Stereophonic
J. Smith-Cameron, Zoe Winters, Reed Birney, Miriam Silverman and Rebecca Naomi Jones

Stereophonic
Signage at The Golden Theatre




Videos