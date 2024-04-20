Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of STEREOPHONIC on Broadway

Stereophonic is currently running at the Golden Theatre.
Last night, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic, opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.
Check out the photos below!
On hand to celebrate the opening were J. Cameron-Smith, Ani DiFranco, Common, Andrew Wyatt, Clyde Lawrence, Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Edelman, Amber Gray, Marin Ireland, Justin Peck, Lynn Nottage, Sammy Rae Bowers, Louisa Jacobson, David Rasche, Star Sands, Miriam Silverman, and many more.
Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin. The production is currently in performances for 14 weeks only.
The cast includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.
Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Daniel Aukin and Playwright David Adjmi
Director Daniel Aukin and Playwright David Adjmi
Daniel Aukin, Justin Craig, Tom Pecinka, Juliana Canfield, David Adjmi, Sarah Pigeon, Chris Stack, Andrew R. Butler, Eli Gelb, Will Butler and Will Brill
Producers, Greg Nobile, John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Sonia Friedman, Ashley Melone, Nick Mills, Jillian Robbins, Director Daniel Aukin, Musical Director Justin Craig, Tom Pecinka, Juliana Canfield, Playwright David Adjmi, Sarah Pigeon, Chris Stack, Andrew R. Butler, Eli Gelb, Composer Will Butler and Will Brill
Signage at The Golden Theatre
