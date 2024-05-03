Review Roundup: The Bengsons' THE KEEP GOING SONGS Opens at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS is now open at the Claire Tow Theater



THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan. The production has sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.

See what the critics are saying...

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: A seamless mashup of music and offbeat storytelling, The Keep Going Songs is on brand for The Bengsons. As they survey the subjects of loss, grief, and hope, a hybrid happening unfolds. The production lives up to its promise of being a concert, a wake, and a theatre piece.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Musically, the Bengsons have obvious skills. Abigail’s voice has an alt-rock edge to it, but she also can flip up into her upper registers with the fluidity of a trained opera singer; while Shaun’s quick-fingered work on the acoustic guitar overshadows his more workmanlike baritone. But there’s a bit of sameyness to the songs, which fall comfortably into the guitar-based folk idiom, with the addition of synthesized drum beats and live production of overlapping vocal tracks to create instant harmonies.



Average Rating: 75.0%









