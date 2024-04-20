Photos: Chip Zien Honored With Caricature at Sardi's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stars came out at the iconic Sardi’s restaurant in Times Square on Thursday night to honor the legendary Chip Zien, star of the Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman musical, “Harmony.” At the biggest Sardi’s celebration of the season, the actor was presented with a caricature that will join the many other theatre legends adorning the walls of this New York institution.

Check out the photos below!

Sardi’s owner, Max Klimavicius, was on hand for the presentation and to introduce Sierra Boggess, who emceed the event. Also in attendance were many of Chip’s friends and former castmates, including Joanna Gleason, Montego Glover, Mary Testa, Gregg Edelman, Caissie Levy, Richard Kind, Allison Fraser, Christine Pedi, Barbara Walsh, Lorna Luft, Heather MacRae, Carolee Carmelo, Stephen Bogardus, and most of the cast of “Harmony,” as well as Bruce Sussman himself.

Earlier in the day, Zien was joined by Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, and others from the “Harmony” family at the Museum of Broadway, where items related to the show were donated for fans to enjoy for years to come.

About Chip Zien

Chip Zien is best known for playing the lead role of The Baker in the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. He has appeared in all of the “Marvin Trilogy” musicals by William Finn: In Trousers, March of the Falsettos, Falsettoland and Falsettos. He also played Monsieur Thénardier in the Broadway production of Les Misérables. Just prior to his role in the off-Broadway production of Harmony, he was seen as the bombastic Mr. Stopnick in the Roundabout Theatre’s acclaimed production of Caroline, Or Change. Other Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You, The Big Knife, The Roundabout’s The People in the Picture, The Country Girl directed by Mike Nichols, The Boys from Syracuse, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, All Over Town, directed by Dustin Hoffman, The Suicide with Derek Jacoby and Tommy Tune’s Grand Hotel playing Otto Kringelein, the memorable dancing bookkeeper. His many off-Broadway credits have included The 27th Man, Anonymous, Peter Parnell’s An Imaginary Life, Wendy Wasserstein’s Isn’t It Romantic (Drama Desk Nomination), Michael Weller’s Split and Moonchildren, Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore (both in NY and LA’s Mark Taper Forum, Alan Ginsburg’s Kaddish, William Finn’s A New Brain (Drama Desk Nomination), and the Delacorte Theatre’s revival of Into the Woods for the Public Theatre. TV audiences have seen him on the final season of “House of Cards”, HBO’s The Night Of and regular roles on “The Caroline Rhea Show”, “Almost Perfect”, “Now and Again”, “Deadline”, “Shell Game”, “Love Sidney” and “Reggie”. His most recent film role was in Simchas and Sorrows, now on the festival circuit. He also appeared in The Siege, Brian De Palma’s Snake Eyes and was even the voice of the infamous Howard the Duck. Zien’s writing credits have included the musical The History of War presented at the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF), and he appeared and toured in his one-man show Death in Ashtabula. He has performed his solo cabaret and concert act at New York’s 54 Below and his CD, “Seriously Upbeat”, recorded live, is available on the web. He lives in New York with his wife, Susan PIlarre, a former soloist with the NYC Ballet and currently a teacher at the School of American Ballet and they are the proud parents of two wonderful daughters and three grandchildren.