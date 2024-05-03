Hong Kong Dance Company Hosts ART EDUCATION THEATRE 'ALL ABOUT THE THREE KINGDOMS'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hong Kong Dance Company will present the Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms to be held on 14-15 June 2024 at Jockey Club Auditorium, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Fusing Chinese literature and dance elements into education, the programme is inspired by one of China’s “Four Great Classics” novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Be prepared to travel back in time to the heroic era and immerse yourself in the magic of dance!



Gaining mastery of dance through years of practice, dancers convey the beauty of tradition in their rich and expressive movements. All About The Three Kingdoms will not only share with audiences the joy of artistic creation, but will bring deeper insights into arts appreciation through interactive sessions and demonstrations of various kinds of Chinese folk dances like Dai, Miao, Xinjiang Uyghur and Mongolian dance.



Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance. The show brings alive tales from Romance of the Three Kingdoms with historical setting including The Battle of Red Cliff, The Empty City Stratagem and A Sworn Oath in the Peach Garde. Sharing with audiences the heartaches and tribulations of its heroes through beautiful dance movements. Embark on a journey of Chinese literature and dance with HKDC this June!



