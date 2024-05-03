Video: See Ashley Park in EMILY IN PARIS Season 4 Date Announcement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has announced the date for season four of Emily In Paris, featuring Tony nominee Ashley Park. Part 1 of the new season will premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

In the date announcement video, the cast is asked to describe the new season in three words. “Chaotic,” “heartbreaking,” “adventurous,” “fashionable,” and “revenge" are among the answers given by the actors.

In Season 4, after the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series.

The cast includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Ashley Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia. More recently, she was seen in the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Play Broadway Games