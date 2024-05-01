Nominees & Host Announced For 2024 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre have announced the nominees for the seventh annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) presented by Carol B. Loeb.
The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The nominees were announced today and will be presented with commemorative medallions at ceremonies hosted at their respective schools.
Tickets for the May 24 awards ceremony are $10 and will go on sale Friday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.
Festus High School, Suessical
Hazelwood Central High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Enchanted Edition
Highland High School, The Wizard of Oz
Liberty High School, Twelfth Night
Oakville High School, Seussical
Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical
O'Fallon Township High School, Les Miserables: School Edition
St. Dominic High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Broadway Edition
Visitation Academy, Mean Girls: High School Edition
Westminster Christian Academy, The Music Man
Ava Eckhard | Bayless HS
Theo Richert | Belleville West High School
Avery Bengtson | Eureka High School
Julianna Busse | Hazelwood Central High School
Ella Schmitz | St. Dominic High School
Morgan Pett | Westminster Christian Academy
Ben Hammock | CBC High School
Owen Hanford | Chaminade College Prep
Jordan Thompson | Fort Zumwalt West High School
Elias Allen | Highland High School
Will Kinsella | O'Fallon Township High School
Charlie Mathis | Westminster Christian Academy
Peyton Long | Belleville West High School
Maren Burns | Eureka High School
Micah West | Hazelwood Central High School
Rebecca Mooney | Visitation Academy
PJ McCauley | Westminster Christian Academy
Eric Perschbacher | Belleville West High School
Lukas Pellman | Belleville West High School
Fynn McDermott | Francis Howell High School
Kohen Wideman | Union High School
Owen Hanford | Visitation Academy
Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical
First Baptist Academy, Tarzan
St. Dominic High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Broadway Edition
Visitation Academy, Mean Girls: High School Edition
Westminster Christian Academy, The Music Man
Camryn Houk | Belleville West High School
Jen Blum Tatara | Edwardsville High School
Isabelle Zurcher | Oakville High School
Melissa Shipley | Principia High School
Caroline Belt | Visitation Academy
Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy
John Lodle | Belleville West High School
Jonah Sheckler & Mattison Clark | Edwardsville High School
Eden Hudder | First Baptist Academy
Ace Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School Jonathan Hartley | Visitation Academy
Nick Johnson | Belleville West High School
Rob Grumich | Chaminade College Prep
Aubrey Rinesmith | Hazelwood Central High School
Kelly Hobbs | St. Dominic High School
Marty Strohmeyer | Visitation Academy
Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy
Kay Guebert | Belleville West High School
Ashley Melton & Sophia Holobaugh | Edwardsville High School
Julie Weitzel | Eureka High School
Sadie Reimer | O'Fallon Township High School
Ellen Isom| Visitation Academy
Tamara Simmons | Bayless High School
Michael Pond-Jones & Jeannine Moeller | Belleville West High School
Emily Ottwein | Edwardsville High School
Carter Datz | Liberty High School
Jenn Haney | Visitation Academy
Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy
Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical
Chaminade College Prep, Pippin
Hazelwood Central High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Enchanted Edition
Nerinix Hall, Into the Woods
Visitation Academy, Mean Girls: High School Edition
Westminster Christian Academy, The Music Man
Belleville East High School, Chicago: Teen Edition
Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical
Chaminade College Prep, Pippin
De Soto High School, Mystic Pizza
Edwardsville High School, Legally Blonde The Musical
Hazelwood Central High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Enchanted Edition
Villa Duchense School of the Sacred Heart, Freaky Friday
The 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp will serve as host this year! Michael is a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston. He is a St. Louis native and has performed in New York (Jimmy Awards), Chicago, ‘The Sound of Music' at the Lyric Opera (Kurt), ‘Billy Elliot' at the Drury Lane (Michael), and at the Paramount Theatre in ‘The Sound of Music' (Rolf), and ‘A Christmas Story' (Ralphie). Michael has also worked on NBC's ‘Chicago Fire' and HBO's ‘Somebody Somewhere.' Michael has also worked over 20 productions at The Muny in St. Louis, including: ‘The Addams Family' (Pugsley) and ‘Billy Elliot' (Michael) for which he won Broadway World's ‘best supporting actor,', as well as the 2024 production of ‘Anything Goes.'
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos