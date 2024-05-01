Nominees & Host Announced For 2024 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre have announced the nominees for the seventh annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) presented by Carol B. Loeb.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The nominees were announced today and will be presented with commemorative medallions at ceremonies hosted at their respective schools.

Tickets for the May 24 awards ceremony are $10 and will go on sale Friday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Outstanding Musical Level 1:

Festus High School, Suessical

Hazelwood Central High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Enchanted Edition

Highland High School, The Wizard of Oz

Liberty High School, Twelfth Night

Oakville High School, Seussical

Outstanding Musical Level 2:

Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical

O'Fallon Township High School, Les Miserables: School Edition

St. Dominic High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Broadway Edition

Visitation Academy, Mean Girls: High School Edition

Westminster Christian Academy, The Music Man

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Ava Eckhard | Bayless HS

Theo Richert | Belleville West High School

Avery Bengtson | Eureka High School

Julianna Busse | Hazelwood Central High School

Ella Schmitz | St. Dominic High School

Morgan Pett | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Ben Hammock | CBC High School

Owen Hanford | Chaminade College Prep

Jordan Thompson | Fort Zumwalt West High School

Elias Allen | Highland High School

Will Kinsella | O'Fallon Township High School

Charlie Mathis | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Peyton Long | Belleville West High School

Maren Burns | Eureka High School

Micah West | Hazelwood Central High School

Rebecca Mooney | Visitation Academy

PJ McCauley | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Eric Perschbacher | Belleville West High School

Lukas Pellman | Belleville West High School

Fynn McDermott | Francis Howell High School

Kohen Wideman | Union High School

Owen Hanford | Visitation Academy

Outstanding Ensemble:

Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical

First Baptist Academy, Tarzan

St. Dominic High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Broadway Edition

Visitation Academy, Mean Girls: High School Edition

Westminster Christian Academy, The Music Man

Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:

Camryn Houk | Belleville West High School

Jen Blum Tatara | Edwardsville High School

Isabelle Zurcher | Oakville High School

Melissa Shipley | Principia High School

Caroline Belt | Visitation Academy

Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:

John Lodle | Belleville West High School

Jonah Sheckler & Mattison Clark | Edwardsville High School

Eden Hudder | First Baptist Academy

Ace Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School Jonathan Hartley | Visitation Academy

Outstanding Direction:

Nick Johnson | Belleville West High School

Rob Grumich | Chaminade College Prep

Aubrey Rinesmith | Hazelwood Central High School

Kelly Hobbs | St. Dominic High School

Marty Strohmeyer | Visitation Academy

Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Choreography:

Kay Guebert | Belleville West High School

Ashley Melton & Sophia Holobaugh | Edwardsville High School

Julie Weitzel | Eureka High School

Sadie Reimer | O'Fallon Township High School

Ellen Isom| Visitation Academy

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Tamara Simmons | Bayless High School

Michael Pond-Jones & Jeannine Moeller | Belleville West High School

Emily Ottwein | Edwardsville High School

Carter Datz | Liberty High School

Jenn Haney | Visitation Academy

Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Technical Execution:

Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Chaminade College Prep, Pippin

Hazelwood Central High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Enchanted Edition

Nerinix Hall, Into the Woods

Visitation Academy, Mean Girls: High School Edition

Westminster Christian Academy, The Music Man

Outstanding Orchestra:

Belleville East High School, Chicago: Teen Edition

Belleville West High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Chaminade College Prep, Pippin

De Soto High School, Mystic Pizza

Edwardsville High School, Legally Blonde The Musical

Hazelwood Central High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Enchanted Edition

Villa Duchense School of the Sacred Heart, Freaky Friday

The 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp will serve as host this year! Michael is a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston. He is a St. Louis native and has performed in New York (Jimmy Awards), Chicago, ‘The Sound of Music' at the Lyric Opera (Kurt), ‘Billy Elliot' at the Drury Lane (Michael), and at the Paramount Theatre in ‘The Sound of Music' (Rolf), and ‘A Christmas Story' (Ralphie). Michael has also worked on NBC's ‘Chicago Fire' and HBO's ‘Somebody Somewhere.' Michael has also worked over 20 productions at The Muny in St. Louis, including: ‘The Addams Family' (Pugsley) and ‘Billy Elliot' (Michael) for which he won Broadway World's ‘best supporting actor,', as well as the 2024 production of ‘Anything Goes.'

About The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience.

