Video: Hannah Waddingham Talks THE FALL GUY and Playing Revolting Characters on TODAY

On Thursday, actress Hannah Waddingham joined The Today Show to discuss her role in the new comedy The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

In the film, she plays producer Gail Meyer, a character that Waddingham calls "revolting". "She's very self-serving. Her needle on her moral compass is somewhere else," the actress said as she pointed around.

In the interview, Waddingham also talked about her idea to punch Ryan Gosling's character in a scene from the film: "If she is who she is in the movie, I feel like she should fling a punch," the actress recalls thinking. After pitching her idea to the director and Gosling (who also serves as an executive producer), the punch became part of the scene.

Waddingham enjoyed the process of developing her character for the film, saying "I love leaning into why revolting characters are who they are, and loving them for it."

Hannah Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of The Witch in The Wizard of Oz (opposite Michael Crawford and Danielle Hope), Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre). She has been twice nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical (in 2007 for Spamalot and in 2010 for A Little Night Music).

