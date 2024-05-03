Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer Cast in ROBIN HOOD Reimagining

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, The Music Man star Hugh Jackman will be appearing in a new reimagining of Robin Hood, alongside Jodie Comer.

The film is said to be a darker take on the tale. Titled The Death of Robin Hood, the film sees an older Robin Hood looking back at his life of crime and murder. After an injury, he is taken in by an unknown woman who offers him a chance at salvation.

Interestingly, aspects of this premise mirror other roles played by the actor, specifically Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, who receives redemption from the Bishop after stealing his property.

Alexander Black (of Lyrical Media, who is financing the film) said: “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.”

Director Michael Sarnoski said “It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Previously, Sarnoski helmed the Nicolas Cage movie Pig and will also be directing the upcoming prequel A Quiet Place: Day One.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, for which the actor was nominated for his second Tony Award. Onscreen, he played Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Misérables (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and P. T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman. He will next be seen in Deadpool and Wolverine, which will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Comer is perhaps best known for her role in the BBC spy drama Killing Eve, for which she won an Emmy. Her other film appearances include roles in Free Guy, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. She recently appeared on Broadway and the West End in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie.

The film is scheduled to begin production next February.

