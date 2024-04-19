Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Movie's Original 'Jennifer' Visits Broadway

The Broadway production stars Mikaela Secada, Casey Likes and more.

Apr. 19, 2024
Claudia Wells, who played Jennifer Parker (Marty McFly’s girlfriend) in the original 1985 film version of BACK TO THE FUTURE, visited the Broadway musical and met with the cast! 

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. Based on the beloved film of the same name, Back to the Future is directed by John Rando. 




