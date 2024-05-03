THE LION KING to Hold Toronto Open Call Auditions For Young Simba & Young Nala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open call auditions for roles of Young Simba and Young Nala in the new Toronto production of Disney's The Lion King will be held on Saturday May 11, 2024 at the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre.

Date: Saturday May 11, 2024

Time: Sign-in Begins At 9:00am

Location: Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Stage Door - 158 Victoria St.

Parents or guardians must remain present at the audition site at all times. Please be prepared to wait.

SEEKING:

Young Simba

He/Him. 9 – 12 years old. An African lion cub. Mufasa's son. A lion cub that eventually becomes the King of the Pridelands. Looking for a young actor/singer with natural talent, charm and charisma. Actor must move well and hold the stage on his own with confidence and truth. Seeking children ages 9-12, between 52" - 57" in height, who can sing, dance, and act. No performance experience necessary.

Young Nala

She/Her. 9 – 12 years old. An African lion cub. She eventually becomes the Queen of the Pridelands. She keeps Simba in his place. Looking for a young actor/singer with natural talent, charm and charisma. Actor must move well and hold the stage on her own with confidence and truth. Seeking children ages 9-12, between 52" - 57" in height, who can sing, dance, and act. No performance experience necessary.

TO PREPARE: Please prepare "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" (materials on link below). If unable to attend the open call, please send in a video doing the attached material. When taping, you must film horizontally with good lighting and clear sound. At the beginning of your video, please include a slate with your name, height, age, full body pan (head to toe) and location. Also, attach your picture and resumé to your submission. Audition Materials can be accessed here:



LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mdfxvi0y8vs9v0hb66lkc/AAR0XioIZee_Oc25KS56pyg?rlkey=k5dmzv0v6xu51rriq1e1qrsxy&dl=0

The Lion King Toronto Casting Info: https://www.mirvish.com/shows/the-lion-king/casting

About The Lion King

Celebrating 26 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 20 or more years and two others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Sao Paulo and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 28 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award

