Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 3, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, May 5
Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone Will Return to Broadway in THE ROOMMATE
Find Out Who's Receiving 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre and Special Tony Awards
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PATRIOTS on Broadway
Broadway By Design: THE WHO'S TOMMY
by Nicole Rosky
In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. This time, we continue with the creatives from The Who's Tommy- Scenic Designer David Korins, Lighting Designer Amanda Zieve, Projection Designer Peter Nigrini, Sound Designer Gareth Owen, and Costume Designer Sarafina Bush.
Rehearsals Begin For Ballroom Inspired Production of CATS; Full Cast Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PAC NYC is presenting a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. See the full cast!. (more...)
Photos: New Production Photos Released for Reimagined SHREK On Tour
by Joshua Wright
Check out brand-new production photos for the reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL cross-country national tour. . (more...)
Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas to Star in Musical Comedy from ONCE Director
by Josh Sharpe
Deadline has reported that Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas will appear in a new musical comedy from John Carney, director of Once and Sing Street. The film, titled Power Ballad, is said to tell 'the story of a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas), and the song that comes between them.' The musical, which is currently filming in Dublin, will hit the Cannes market this month.. (more...)
Video: First Look at Jason Alexander in JUDGMENT DAY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Judgment Day, a hilariously irreverent world premiere comedy starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) in his Chicago stage debut.. (more...)
Video: Loretta Devine Sings 'That's What She Said' from THE PREACHER'S WIFE
by Joshua Wright
Get a first listen to That's What She Said' from the new musical The Preacher's Wife performed by Loretta Devine in an all-new video from Alliance Theatre. Inspired by the 1996 film, The Preacher's Wife is a celebration of community, family, and the power of faith.. (more...)
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. Other theater includes The Hairy Ape ( Drama Desk nomination),The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf-er With The Hat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony nomination), HurlyBurly, F-ing A, and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of the Labyrinth Theater Company.
His film roles include The Irishman, Superintelligence, Motherless Brooklyn, I,Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Daddy's Home, Ant-Man, Spy, Danny Collins, Annie, Chef, Blue Jasmine, Win Win, The Station Agent, Fast Food Nation, and Romance and Cigarettes.
Cannavale's television appearances include Homecoming, Angie Tribeca, Mr. Robot, Master of None, Vinyl, Boardwalk Empire (Emmy Award, SAG Nomination), Nurse Jackie (two Emmy nominations, SAG nomination), and Will and Grace (Emmy Award).
