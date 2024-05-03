Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 3, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, May 5

Sweeney Todd closes on Broadway

The 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone Will Return to Broadway in THE ROOMMATE

by Stephi Wild

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will return to Broadway this year! The pair will star in the new comedy, The Roommate by Jen Silverman. Learn more here!. (more...)

Find Out Who's Receiving 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre and Special Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that the honorees for the 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, as well as Special Tony Awards.. (more...)

Broadway By Design: THE WHO'S TOMMY

by Nicole Rosky

In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. This time, we continue with the creatives from The Who's Tommy- Scenic Designer David Korins, Lighting Designer Amanda Zieve, Projection Designer Peter Nigrini, Sound Designer Gareth Owen, and Costume Designer Sarafina Bush.

Rehearsals Begin For Ballroom Inspired Production of CATS; Full Cast Revealed

by Chloe Rabinowitz

PAC NYC is presenting a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. See the full cast!. (more...)

Photos: New Production Photos Released for Reimagined SHREK On Tour

by Joshua Wright

Check out brand-new production photos for the reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL cross-country national tour. . (more...)

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas to Star in Musical Comedy from ONCE Director

by Josh Sharpe

Deadline has reported that Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas will appear in a new musical comedy from John Carney, director of Once and Sing Street. The film, titled Power Ballad, is said to tell 'the story of a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas), and the song that comes between them.' The musical, which is currently filming in Dublin, will hit the Cannes market this month.. (more...)

Video: First Look at Jason Alexander in JUDGMENT DAY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Judgment Day, a hilariously irreverent world premiere comedy starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) in his Chicago stage debut.. (more...)

Video: Loretta Devine Sings 'That's What She Said' from THE PREACHER'S WIFE

by Joshua Wright

Get a first listen to That's What She Said' from the new musical The Preacher's Wife performed by Loretta Devine in an all-new video from Alliance Theatre. Inspired by the 1996 film, The Preacher's Wife is a celebration of community, family, and the power of faith.. (more...)

Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. Other theater includes The Hairy Ape ( Drama Desk nomination),The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf-er With The Hat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony nomination), HurlyBurly, F-ing A, and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of the Labyrinth Theater Company.

His film roles include The Irishman, Superintelligence, Motherless Brooklyn, I,Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Daddy's Home, Ant-Man, Spy, Danny Collins, Annie, Chef, Blue Jasmine, Win Win, The Station Agent, Fast Food Nation, and Romance and Cigarettes.

Cannavale's television appearances include Homecoming, Angie Tribeca, Mr. Robot, Master of None, Vinyl, Boardwalk Empire (Emmy Award, SAG Nomination), Nurse Jackie (two Emmy nominations, SAG nomination), and Will and Grace (Emmy Award).

Other birthdays on this date include:

Betty Comden

Dule Hill

Taylor Trensch

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“You thought I was dumb but I think somebody’s judgment was poor.

I am so much better than before." - Legally Blonde

Play Broadway Games