Photos: First Look at THE CENCI FAMILY At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis present THE CENCI FAMILY, The True Story Of The First Girl Who Smashed Patriarchy And Was Murdered For It. Directed by Ioli Andreadi.

Starring Konstantina Takalou, Ifigeneia Karamitrou, and Thanos Koniaris.

Running at THE TANK THEATER (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018) on Thursday, May 2, Friday, May 3, Saturday, May 4 at 7pm.

Count Cenci is the richest man of his time. He is intelligent, irreverent and caustic. A mocker and a cynic. Rumours about him were rife. It is said that his horrors were unheard of and his appetites, despite his age, insatiable.

One night, Count Cenci receives an unexpected guest. Cardinal Camillo, the Pope’s negotiator, arrives at his mansion unannounced. The Count has great difficulty in finding the good intentions in this unexpected visit and the rain that came with it seems in itself a bad omen.

Cardinal Camillo advises Cenci that, if he wishes his unknown crimes to remain unknown, he must relinquish a third of his possessions to the Church.

Old Cenci, despite his objections, surprised by the proposal of the Inquisition to silence itself with his gold, decides to capitulate. In the name, however, of this capitulation – and since the gold that he will be surrendering certainly seems plenty enough to warrant a few more crimes – he plans the ineffable: a spree where he will murder his two sons and taint his only daughter’s honour.

His young daughter, Beatrice, is the only person in the whole of Rome who has the courage to take revenge on him for his sins. Patriarchy’s power, however, is a force that, lacking justice, turns against anyone who fights it.

The gallows that await her are warm. And the tale is true.



The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

The cast of THE CENCI FAMILY

Play Broadway Games