Photos: See Julia Lester in New Hulu Movie PROM DATES

Prom Dates, the new Hulu film starring Tony-nominated actress Julia Lester, was just released on the streamer.

The movie follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.

The cast of Prom Dates includes Lester, Antonia Gentry, Kenny Ridwan, JT Neal, Jordan Buhat, and Chelsea Handler, among others. The film is directed by Kim O. Nguyen and written by D. J. Mausner.

See photos from the film below!

Julia Lester is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her role as Ashlyn Caswell in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and for her portrayal of the role of Little Red Ridinghood in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods, for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Julie also appeared as"Miss Marmelstein in I Can Get It For You Wholesale at Classic Stage Company as well as Martha in Center Theatre Group's production of The Secret Garden.

