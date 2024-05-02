Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Jim Parsons & More to Present at 90th Drama League Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award Nominee Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter film series), Tony Award Nominee Jim Parsons (Mother Play, “The Big Bang Theory”), Tony Award winner

Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel), Tony Award Nominated actress and director LaTanya Richardson Jackson (The Piano Lesson, A Raisin in the Sun), and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Theatrical Group Thomas Schumacher, will present the awards at the 90th Annual Drama League Awards. Emmy Award-winning NY1

host Frank DiLella, who was previously announced as this year’s host, will also present.

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12:00PM. More information about the ceremony and how to attend can be found at dramaleague.org/2024awards.

The 2024 Awards will recognize eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway productions that began preview performances between April 24, 2023 – April 20, 2024.

Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following categories:

Distinguished Performance Award

Outstanding Production of a Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

The Drama League previously announced the 2024 Special Recognition Award Recipients: two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award presented by Radcliffe and Mendez; Tony Award and two-time Academy Award winner Jessica Lange will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award presented by Parsons; Schele Williams will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing presented by Schumacher; and Kandi Burruss will receive the Gratitude Award, in recognition of her leadership and commitment to the theater industry as a producer and performer, presented by Jackson.

