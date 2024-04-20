Photos: First Look at JERSEY BOYS at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



3-D THEATRICALS in association with LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is presenting the Tony®, Olivier®, & Grammy® award-winning smash-hit Broadway musical, JERSEY BOYS, with book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, musical direction by Allen Everman, choreography by Dana Solimando, and direction by T.J. Dawson.

Check out production photos below!

JERSEY BOYS opens tonight, Saturday, April 20 at 8 pm, and runs through Sunday, May 12, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and fast-paced storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ’n Roll Hall of Fame! Recommended for Mature Audiences only. Explicit language.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The Cast of JERSEY BOYS features: Noah Rivera as “Frankie Valli,” Taubert Nadalini as “Bob Gaudio,” Blake Burgess as “Nick Massi,” Chris Fore as “Tommy DeVito,” Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo as “Joey & Others,” Adam Lendermon as “Bob Crewe & Others” Marlana Dunn as “Mary Delgado & Others,” Maggie Ek as “Francine & Others,”

Michael Ray Fisher as “Barry Belson & Others,” Mel Mehrabian as “Lorraine & Others,” Dominic Pace as “Gyp De Carlo & Others,” Quintan Craig as “Hank Majewski & Others,” and Johnny DiGiorgio as “Norman Waxman & Others.” Swings are Joe Abraham, Dayna Sauble, and Eran Scoggins.

The Design Team for JERSEY BOYS is as follows: Set Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessier; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Design co-designed by Gretchen Morales and Melanie Cavaness. The Casting Director is Lindsay Brooks.

The Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

Original Broadway Stage Production by Dodger Theatricals (Michael David, Edward Strong, Rocco Landesman, Des McAnuff); Joseph J. Grano; Tamara and Kevin Kinsella; Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link Rick Steiner/Osher/Staton/Bell/Mayerson Group.

World Premiere Produced by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, CA, Des McAnuff, Artistic Director & Steven B. Libman, Managing Director.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle