Video: Watch Jonathan Groff Talk About His Tony Nomination on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

This marks the third Tony nomination for the actor.

By: May. 03, 2024
Jonathan Groff, who is currently playing the role of Franklin Shepard in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday. This marks his first talk show appearance since receiving a Tony nomination for his performance in the musical.

The actor appeared on the show following a day of press interviews saying, "I cannot stop crying."

"The show itself is about a group of friends moving to New York to make art and it takes place over the course of 20 years. I moved to New York 20 years ago this year, in 2004, and so it's very meta. I cried so much during these interviews today."

Also in the interview, he discussed the legacy of the show: "We had the whole original cast from Merrily come to see the show one night, which was amazing".

He went on to give a shout-out to a documentary called Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, which chronicles the struggles with the original production.

"I think they [the cast] have been feeling vindicated. There's something about honoring the show...that it's finally getting its due as the amazing work of art that it is."

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.



