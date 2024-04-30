THE CHER SHOW Comes To Peoria In June!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild will present the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW. This production Will Close out the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES at the Peoria Civic Center June 4–5, 2024.

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW can be purchased at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Tickets

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com. Please note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Play Broadway Games