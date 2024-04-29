2024 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nominations for the 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today by stage and screen star Kathleen Turner and the full list of nominees is available below.

In keeping with the Drama Desk’s mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 New York theater season, that the Drama Desk determined ended as of April 25, 2024. Productions must run for 21 or more live performances to be considered eligible.

In determining the eligibility of productions with runs in prior seasons, the nominating committee considered only those elements that constituted new work. These productions included Appropriate, Cross That River, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Harmony, Here Lies Love, Just For Us, Mary Jane, Prayer for the French Republic, Public Obscenities, Suffs, and Sunset Baby.

Productions deemed not eligible, either because they were considered in their entirety in prior seasons or because they did not invite awards consideration in the current season, included Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Here We Are, Merrily We Roll Along, The Animal Kingdom, The White Chip, and Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.

This year’s awards will be held on Monday, June 10 at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (556 LaGuardia Place). Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen will Executive Produce the Awards.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents.

As was the case last year, all performance categories are gender-free. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.

Each of these categories has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and voters will cast two votes for each category. These categories will also have two winners each. If there is a tie, there may be more than two winners in a category.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York’s professional theater.

The 2023-2024 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance: UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Dan Dinero (Theatre is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Margaret Hall (Playbill) and Charles Wright (ex-officio).

2024 DRAMA DESK NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

Infinite Life, by Annie Baker, Atlantic Theater Company

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, by Jocelyn Bioh, Manhattan Theatre Club

Mother Play, by Paula Vogel, Second Stage Theater

Stereophonic, by David Adjmi, Playwrights Horizons

Swing State, by Rebecca Gilman, Goodman Theatre

The Ally, by Itamar Moses, The Public Theater

Outstanding Musical

Dead Outlaw

Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory

Lizard Boy, Prospect Theater Company

Teeth, Playwrights Horizons

The Connector, MCC Theater

The Outsiders

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

Doubt: A Parable, Roundabout Theatre Company

Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Irish Repertory Theatre

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Uncle Vanya, OHenry Productions

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Classic Stage Company

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play

Nicole Cooper, Macbeth (an undoing), Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre, and Royal

Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust, Roundabout Theatre Company

Jessica Lange, Mother Play, Second Stage Theater

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane, Manhattan Theatre Club

Tobias Menzies, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

A.J. Shively, Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Irish Repertory Theatre

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor, Park Avenue Armory

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Santino Fontana, I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Classic Stage Company

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses, Atlantic Theater Company

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses, Atlantic Theater Company

Liam Pearce, How to Dance in Ohio

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Ben Levi Ross, The Connector, MCC Theater

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play

Brittany Adebumola, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Manhattan Theatre Club

Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life, Atlantic Theater Company

Michael Esper, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

Marin Ireland, Uncle Vanya, OHenry Productions

Will Keen, Patriots

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play, Second Stage Theater

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Sheila Tousey, Manahatta, The Public Theater

Bubba Weiler, Swing State, Goodman Theatre

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club, Atlantic Theater Company

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Steven Pasquale, Teeth, Playwrights Horizons

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Thom Sesma, Dead Outlaw

Emily Skinner, Suffs

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons

Rupert Goold, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

Ciarán O'Reilly, Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Irish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Daisy Prince, The Connector, MCC Theater

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Outstanding Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez, The Gardens of Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theater

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders (includes fight choreography)

Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll

Justin Peck, Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants (includes circus choreography)

Outstanding Music

Jason Robert Brown, The Connector, MCC Theater

Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy, Prospect Theater Company

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Lyrics

Rachel Bloom, Eli Bolin, and Jack Dolgen, Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show

Jason Robert Brown, The Connector, MCC Theater

Michael R. Jackson, Teeth, Playwrights Horizons

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy, Prospect Theater Company

Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs, Teeth, Playwrights Horizons

Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theater

Rebekah Greer Melocik, How to Dance in Ohio

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons

Andy Evan Cohen, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66, New Light Theater Project

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club, Atlantic Theater Company

Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek, Dead Outlaw

Michael Starobin, Shaina Taub (vocal arrangements), and Andrea Grody (vocal arrangements), Suffs

Outstanding Music in a Play

Michael “Mikey J” Asante, The Effect, The Shed

S T A R R Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis, (pray), Ars Nova and National Black Theatre

Will Butler, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons

Dionne McClain-Freeney, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star

Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company

Ben Steinfeld, Pericles, Classic Stage Company and Fiasco Theater

Outstanding Revue

Amid Falling Walls, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre

dots, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Scott Pask, Grey House

David Zinn, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby (includes projections)

Riccardo Hernández, Suffs

Arnulfo Maldonado, Dead Outlaw

Grace Smart, Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical, Irish Arts Center

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play

Alex Berry, Macbeth (an undoing), Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre, and Royal

Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

Karen Boyer, Warrior Sisters of Wu, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons

Lux Haac, Manahatta, The Public Theater

Rodrigo Muñoz, Sally & Tom, The Public Theater

Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club, Atlantic Theater Company

Márion Talán de la Rosa, The Connector, MCC Theater

Loren Elstein, Once Upon a One More Time

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play

Jane Cox, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

Stacey Derosier, Uncle Vanya, OHenry Productions

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Lizzie Powell, Macbeth (an undoing), Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre, and

Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

Eric Southern, Swing State, Goodman Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical

Lap Chi Chu, Suffs

Heather Gilbert, Dead Outlaw

Bradley King, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim (projections), The Outsiders

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector, MCC Theater

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Eric Dunlap, Our Class, MART Foundation and Arlekin Players Theatre

Jared Mezzocchi, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy, Vineyard Theatre

Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Olivia Sebesky, Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector, MCC Theater

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Palmer Hefferan, The Comeuppance, Signature Theatre

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons

Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical

Jason Crystal, Suffs

Kai Harada and Joshua Millican, Dead Outlaw

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Walter Trarbach, Water for Elephants

Outstanding Wig and Hair

J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams, Sally & Tom, The Public Theater

Charles G. LaPointe, Suffs

Nikiya Mathis, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Manhattan Theatre Club

Nikiya Mathis, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst

Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company

Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, Stereophonic, Broadway productio

Outstanding Solo Performance

Michael Cruz Kayne, Sorry for Your Loss

Madeleine MacMahon, Breathless, Theatre Royal Plymouth

Wade McCollum, Make Me Gorgeous!, triangle productions!

Robert Montano, SMALL, Penguin Rep Theatre

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

Unique Theatrical Experience

A Eulogy for Roman, Through the Tollbooth Co.

A Simulacrum, Atlantic Theater Company

ADRIFT: A Medieval Wayward Folly, Happenstance Theater

I Love You So Much I Could Die, New York Theatre Workshop

Grenfell: in the words of survivors, St. Ann’s Warehouse, National Theatre, and KPPL Productions

Outstanding Fight Choreography

Michael G. Chin, Warrior Sisters of Wu, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Cha Ramos, Water for Elephants

Steve Rankin, The Who’s Tommy

Outstanding Adaptation

An Enemy of the People, by Amy Herzog

Macbeth (an undoing), by Zinnie Harris, Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre,

and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

The Comedy of Errors, by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri, The Public Theater Mobile

Unit

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, Park Avenue Armory

The Hunt, by David Farr, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre

The Whole of Time, by Romina Paula, Joben Studios

Outstanding Puppetry

Matt Acheson, Hotel Happy, Houses on the Moon Theater Company

Adrian Kohler and Handspring Puppet Company, Life & Times of Michael K, St. Ann’s Warehouse, ﻿Baxter Theatre Centre, and Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus

Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, Water for Elephants

David Valentine, Poor Yella Rednecks, Manhattan Theatre Club

SPECIAL AWARDS

Ensemble Award

The cast of Stereophonic – Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack – who execute David Adjmi’s hypernaturalistic text with extraordinary care and precision, while also performing Will Butler’s music with the freshness and life that makes us believe we are witnessing, first-hand, the creation of a new American classic.

Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award

Cole Escola, who both wrote and stars in one of this season’s biggest hits Off Broadway, Oh, Mary! Following in the long legacy of queer artists who write themselves into American history, Escola’s new “gay fantasia on national themes” is a hilarious reminder of why we must continue to interrogate our past.

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL AWARDS

How to Dance in Ohio Authentic Autistic Representation Team – Sammi Cannold, Nicole D'Angelo, Becky Leifman, Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt, Liz Weber, and Jeremy Wein – for their steadfast support of autistic theatermakers, and their strides toward true accessibility for neurodiverse individuals both on and offstage.

Lighting designer Isabella Byrd, whose self-described technique as a “darkness designer” has earned her a cache of nominations and awards in the United States and abroad. During this season, Byrd illuminated two Broadway shows done in the round, An Enemy of the People and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Off Broadway, her spotlight on quiet, small-scale stories both enchanted us in Primary Trust and mesmerized us in Infinite Life, with a parking-lot sky that marked the passage of time.

Lady Irene Gandy, for career achievement. A press agent extraordinaire for over five decades, Lady Irene has always demonstrated her passion, dedication, and love for theater. A Broadway producer and Sardi's honoree, she is a zealous advocate for inclusion, diversity, and equity in the arts.

Productions with multiple nominations:

Dead Outlaw – 11

The Outsiders – 9

Stereophonic – 8

Suffs – 8

The Connector – 8

Appropriate – 7

Water for Elephants – 7

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club – 5

Hell's Kitchen – 5

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch – 5

The Hunt – 5

Illinoise – 4

Macbeth (an undoing) – 4

Teeth – 4

Buena Vista Social Club – 3

Grey House – 3

Jaja's African Hair Braiding – 3

Lizard Boy – 3

Mother Play – 3

Philadelphia, Here I Come! – 3

Swing State – 3

Uncle Vanya (OHenry Productions) – 3

Days of Wine and Roses – 2

How to Dance in Ohio – 2

I Can Get It for You Wholesale – 2

Infinite Life – 2

Manahatta – 2

Patriots – 2

Sally & Tom – 2

The Doctor – 2

The Gardens of Anuncia – 2

The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand

Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel – 2

The Notebook – 2

Warrior Sisters of Wu – 2

