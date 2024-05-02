Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS' Isabelle McCalla Shares Why Audiences Have Connected With This Timeless Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the incredibly talented and charming Isabelle McCalla, who is currently starring as ‘Marlena’ in the hit Broadway production of Water for Elephants, which received seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical this week! Isabelle shares not only about a few of her wacky survival job experiences from early in her journey, but also about why Water for Elephants has resonated so deeply with audiences and critics alike, where she was when she received the call she would be making her Broadway debut as ‘Princess Jasmine’ in Aladdin, and how the Broadway community can continue to be more inclusive of diverse stories and storytellers!

Before closing out with a fun game of Broadway Circus Show Trivia, Isabelle shares how she hopes to inspire the next generation of women artists!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason encouraging filmmakers to submit their short films and screenplays to the upcoming Bridgeport Film Fest and some of their favorite Tony Award nominations.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!

