Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Tony Nominations During 'It's A Hit!'

The fun scene earned rapturous applause from the audience.
Merrily We Roll Along is celebrating its seven Tony Award nominations with a look behind the scenes of a special scene in the musical.
During the song "It's A Hit!!", one of the lyrics is, "Will their faces be stony / When they see on their Sony / Someone handing the phony the Tony Award!" In the scene, the award is handed to Jonathan Groff's character, Franklin Shepard, which is met with rapturous applause from the audience. Groff then hands the prop Tony to Lindsay Mendez, who passes it off to Daniel Radcliffe, which earns more applause from the audience. All three cast members were nominated for 2024 Tony Awards for their performances in Merrily We Roll Along.
Check out the video!
the love in our theater today is BEYOND (but especially in this scene!) ♥️7️⃣ @MerrilyOnBway @TheTonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hzvoLBzZ92— corey mach (@coreymach) May 1, 2024
Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.
The production stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.
