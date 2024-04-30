Preview: MAGIC CASTLE LIVE ON STAGE! at United Theatre On Broadway in DTLA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hollywood’s Magic Castle has always been shrouded in exclusivity.

And it's no wonder: With its labyrinthian hallways and murky red rooms bearing names like the “Parlour of Prestidigitation” and “The Palace of Mystery,” the century-old Victorian mansion is the closest thing the real world has to Hogwarts. That, and it’s only open to Academy of Magical Arts (AMA) members and their invited guests — making getting a pass to the famed dinner club harder than pulling a live rabbit out of a hat. Maybe harder.

But Magic Castle Executive Director Chuck Martinez wants to open the door. Just a little bit.

“Our primary function is to grow the art of magic, and that means to everybody,” said Martinez, who is producing the AMA’s first public magic show on May 18 at the United Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. “We don’t want to give up our exclusivity and our private positioning, but we’ve cracked the door open.”

Magic Castle Executive Director Chuck Martinez

The show — “Magic Castle Live on Stage” — will feature a roster of world-renowned magicians performing a variety of tricks, from levitation and disappearing acts to sleight-of-hand maneuvers and mind-reading. It will take place the day after the AMA’s annual awards show, which is also open to the public.

And while the show won’t take place at the Magic Castle itself, the equally majestic United Theatre (pictured above) has grandeur galore and a stage expansive enough to hold all the big illusions planned for the night. (Martinez said something about a helicopter appearing from thin air and we’re honestly intrigued.)

But here’s the real trick to selling out a magic show in Los Angeles: Tickets to “Magic Castle Live on Stage” also come with guest passes to visit the famed Castle at a later date. It’s a perk that likely has something to do with the fact all 3,200 tickets for this year’s two show performances sold faster than you can say “Abracadabra.” As of this writing, there were still about 50 tickets available to the awards show the night before, which also come with Magic Castle passes.

“People are always saying, ‘I don't know anybody; How can I get into the magic castle?’” Martinez said. “Now’s your chance.”

If you’re wondering why it’s taken so long to bring the 61-year-old Magic Castle to a public stage, you can thank Martinez. When he took over as executive director, he was asked to “take a fresher look at everything.”

He decided this: Magic needs to reach more people. So while the Castle itself is a private club, the magic doesn’t have to be.

“The Magic Castle started as a place for magicians to be with each other, to provide an environment for people in the art of magic to learn and grow and socialize with each other,” he said. “But what is magic without an audience?”

The Magic Castle

Last year, the Academy of Magical Arts decided for the first time to allow the public to buy tickets to its annual awards show. A 55-year tradition, the awards show honors magicians, illusionists, and people who make “great accomplishments in the art of magic.” It also features performances from top-of-the-line magicians.

Whether it was the chance to hobnob with wizards or see live magic acts, last year’s event sold out — with more than half of the audience comprised of ticket-buying, non-magical folk.

The sellout got organizers thinking: If that show was such a success, why not add a few more?

“We have all these amazing magicians from all over the world, why not let them do another show?” Martinez said.

Both the show and awards presentation will feature performances by magicians including “America’s Got Talent” winner Anna Deguzman; magician, ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jimmy Delp; acclaimed stage illusionists Kalin and Jinger; and Maxence Vire, who reimagines classic magic to unlock stunningly visual routines. The Saturday show will offer longer acts than the awards show, but both shows will feature a similar lineup of magicians.

Martinez isn’t stopping there. He plans to add more show dates next year to accommodate the demand. He is also toying with the idea of taking the show on tour.

“We need to make sure that the art of magic is perceived to be up there with the circus arts and the variety arts and the theatrical performing arts,” he said.

“The Magic Castle Live on Stage”, Saturday, May 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., is sold out. As of this writing, there were still about 50 tickets available for the Academy of Magical Arts Awards Show, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to all shows include a pair of passes to visit the Magic Castle at a later date.

*Photos courtesy of the United Theatre and The Magic Castle

