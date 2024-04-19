Photos: First Look at Rachel McAdams & More in MARY JANE on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (A Doll’s House, An Enemy of the People), starring Academy Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Rachel McAdams, and directed by Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window).

The cast of Mary Jane also includes April Matthis (The Piano Lesson), Susan Pourfar (Tribes), Lily Santiago (“La Brea”) and Brenda Wehle (“The Gilded Age”).



Mary Jane opens on Tuesday, April 23. The show will have a party and celebratory performance on Sunday, April 21.



Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, An Enemy of the People). Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?