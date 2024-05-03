Original West End Star Oliver Tompsett Will Join the Broadway Cast of & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End star Oliver Tompsett will join the Broadway company of the hit musical & Juliet as ‘William Shakespeare’ beginning on Friday, May 10, 2024. Tompsett returns to the show after originating the role at the Manchester Opera House in 2019, and later on the West End at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Tompsett, whose London credits include Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Guys and Dolls, Wicked, and more, will make his Broadway debut when he joins the show at the Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43 Street, NYC).

Tompsett joins the Broadway company for six weeks only, while Austin Scott takes a scheduled leave of absence from the production; Scott is set to return June 18.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

In addition to Tompsett, the current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet’ (through May 12, 2024), Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb. As previously announced, Maya Boyd will take over the title role of ‘Juliet’ on May 14, 2024.

Tompsett’s previous West End credits include 'Edward' in Pretty Woman (Savoy), ‘Shakespeare' in & Juliet (Shaftesbury), ‘Charlie Price’ in Kinky Boots (Adelphi), ‘Sky Masterson’ in Guys and Dolls (Phoenix), ‘Galileo’ in We Will Rock You (Dominion), ‘Drew Boley’ in Rock of Ages (Dominion), ‘Fiyero’ in Wicked (Apollo Victoria), The Royal Hunt of the Sun (The National), Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales), Our House (Cambridge), ‘Harry Lytton’ in Over My Shoulder (Wyndhams), and ‘Tony’ in West Side Story. Film projects include: ‘Chauncey’ in Showdogs (Netflix) and ‘Jake’ in The Hard Way (Disney+).

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Additional Orchestrations). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. & JULIET is currently playing an encore production in Australia, and will soon be seen around the globe with upcoming productions in the UK (July 2024), a North American Tour (September 2024) and Germany (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& JULIET is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Play Broadway Games