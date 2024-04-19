Photos: The Cast of SUFFS Walks the Purple Carpet on Opening Night

Suffs is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.
|
|
We love a good party!
BroadwayWorld's Opening Night Coverage is being presented by THE GREAT GATSBY — a new musical roaring onto Broadway this spring! Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, this "lush, bewitching, and dazzling" (The New York Times) production is a party you do not want to miss!
All of Broadway came out to celebrate the magnificent women of Suffs last night, as the new musical officially opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the
red purple carpet below!
From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists - "Suffs," as they call themselves - and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.
Suffs is produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai.
Suffs was originally developed and produced at The Public Theater in 2022 (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nadia Dandash
Nadia Dandash
Christine Heesun Hwang, Kirsten Scott, Chessa Metz, Housso Semon, Hawley Gould and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley
The "Suffs" Band
Videos