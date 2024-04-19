Photos: The Cast of SUFFS Walks the Purple Carpet on Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All of Broadway came out to celebrate the magnificent women of Suffs last night, as the new musical officially opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red purple carpet below!

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists - "Suffs," as they call themselves - and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs is produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai.

Suffs was originally developed and produced at The Public Theater in 2022 (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas