Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy Cast in THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE

According to Deadline, tick, tick... BOOM! star Andrew Garfield and The Crown star Claire Foy will reunite in a new adaptation of the classic children's novels by Enid Blyton. They previously worked together in 2017's Breathe, directed by Andy Serkis.

In The Magic Faraway Tree, Garfield and Foy will play a couple, Tim and Polly respectively, who move their family to the remote English countryside. After their relocation, the children discover the magical "Faraway Tree" that houses residents who live within its branches. The original novels are popular in Britain, with four titles published between 1939 and 1951.

The writer of the film is Simon Farnaby, who previously penned the screenplay for Paddington 2. In a statement, he said, “To have two actors of the quality of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy is a dream for any screenwriter. I have long admired their warmth, wit and lightness of touch. Plus they have the power to imbue their characters’ complexities that I don’t have the power to write … I mean, even Enid Blyton might be impressed we got Spider-Man and the Queen…”

Ben Gregor, director, also commented, saying "Andrew and Claire are exquisite performers and I feel so spoiled to have them for this film. They are the cornerstones of our big hearted world and the perfect people to bring our lovely script to life.”

Principal photography for the film is scheduled to begin next month.

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who starred in the film tick, tick... BOOM!, an adaptation of the Jonathan Larson stage musical. Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols.

Claire Foy starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of "The Crown." She reunited with her "Crown" co-star Matt Smith for the West End production of "Lungs," a role she later reprised off-Broadway. She previously played Lady Macbeth in a 2013 production of the Shakespeare play, also on the West End.

