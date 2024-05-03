Mother's Day Special Performance Comes to Esplanade This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Mother's Day, join Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra (BHSO) for a heartwarming concert dedicated to the extraordinary women who raised us.

Together with singers Fran Ho and Samuel Kwan, BHSO will be bringing back classic tunes, with songs like Dancing Queen, The Moon Represents My Heart, Bunga Sayang and even selections from the movie 881 !

Note: Esplanade Concert Hall will be temporarily closed for upgrading works from September 2024 – March 2025. There will be two performances of Beautiful Sunday concert series each month in April 2024 and from June to September 2024, at 2pm and 5pm respectively. There will only be one performance of Beautiful Sunday in May 2024 at 2.30pm.

