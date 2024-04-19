Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Gatsby is set to open in under a week, on Thursday, April 25 at The Broadway Theatre. Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!



The Great Gatsby stars Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon). Joining Jordan and Noblezada in the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard (MJ: the Musical), Austin Colby (Frozen), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Resheg Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.



This acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.