WATCH: Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert for Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Bright Lights, Big City's 20th Anniversary Concert.

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Feinstein's/54 Below is bringing back, for one night only, the influential rock musical, Bright Lights, Big City, which follows a week in the life of Jamie, a successful young writer who loses himself in the chaos of 1980s New York City. Featuring Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Matt Doyle (The Book Of Mormon, The Heart of Rock & Roll), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black"), Celeste Hudson (Beardo),Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Adam Maggio (Ragtime), and Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada, The Flea). Directed by Alex Tobey, music directed by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You