VIDEO: Watch a SWEENEY TODD Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The demon barber and friends reunite tonight!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a SWEENEY TODD Original Broadway Cast Reunion with Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice and Ken Jennings!
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a 1979 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. It is based on the 1973 play of the same name by Christopher Bond. Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway in 1979 and in the West End in 1980. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best New Musical. It has since had numerous revivals as well as a film adaptation.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
