VIDEO: The SIX Queens Stop By for for Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Thursday at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in tomorrow, April 2 (12pm) as he chats with half of the queens from Six on Broadway- Anna Uzele, Adrianna Hicks, and Andrea Macasaet!
Six was previously set to open on March 12, but was postponed due to the Broadway shutdown.
SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.
The cast, who created their roles in the North American premiere of SIX in Chicago, features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.
