VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Friday!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Friday, April 17 (12pm), as he chats with stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical- Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas!
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
