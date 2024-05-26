The 15 Best US Cities to See Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready for a vacation and want to fit some theatre-going into your itinerary? You're in luck, because all the world's a stage. Literally! BroadwayWorld has pulled together a list of the fifteen best cities across the country for seeing theatre.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles boasts a variety of venues from grand spaces like the Pantages Theatre and Ahmanson Theatre to intimate spots such as the Bootleg Theater. The city's theater scene is diverse, with everything from major Broadway productions to innovative, experimental performances. The Geffen Playhouse and the Kirk Douglas Theatre are known for their eclectic programming and commitment to new works. Additionally, festivals like the Hollywood Fringe Festival showcase a multitude of genres and styles.

Chicago

Home to acclaimed institutions like the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and The Goodman Theatre, Chicago boasts a wealth of world-class productions ranging from classic dramas to groundbreaking contemporary works. Additionally, the city's storefront theater scene provides opportunities to discover emerging talent and experimental performances in intimate settings, ensuring a rich and varied theatrical experience for enthusiasts. With its mix of renowned theaters and innovative productions, Chicago stands as a dynamic hub for theater appreciation and exploration.

Boston

Boston offers a rich mix of historic and contemporary venues. The Boston Opera House and the Wang Theatre host major Broadway shows and renowned performances, providing a grand theatrical experience. The American Repertory Theater and the Huntington Theatre Company are known for their high-quality productions and commitment to new works and classic plays alike. Additionally, Boston's thriving community theaters and annual events like the Boston Theater Marathon showcase local talent and innovative performances.

Seattle

Seattle is an excellent city for theater, offering an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary performances. The 5th Avenue Theatre and the Paramount Theatre host major Broadway shows and musicals, providing a grand theatrical experience. Seattle Repertory Theatre and ACT Theatre are renowned for their high-quality productions, including new works and classic plays. Additionally, the city’s thriving fringe theater scene and events like the Seattle Fringe Festival showcase local talent and innovative performances.

San Francisco

San Francisco offers a diverse array of performances and venues. The historic Orpheum Theatre and Curran Theatre host major Broadway productions, providing a grand and immersive theater experience. The American Conservatory Theater and the Magic Theatre are renowned for their innovative and high-quality productions, including new works and classic plays. Additionally, the city's community theaters and annual events like the San Francisco Fringe Festival showcase local talent and cutting-edge performances.

Washington DC

With its dynamic theater scene and historical backdrop, Washington, D.C. is a fantastic destination for theater, offering a rich and diverse array of performances. The Kennedy Center hosts major Broadway productions and world-class performances, providing a grand theatrical experience. The Shakespeare Theatre Company and Arena Stage are renowned for their high-quality productions of both classic and contemporary plays. Additionally, the city’s community theaters and events like the Capital Fringe Festival showcase local talent and innovative performances.

Atlanta

Atlanta is a great city for theater lovers, with a vibrant mix of performances and venues. The historic Fox Theatre hosts major Broadway productions and renowned performances, providing a grand theatrical experience. The Alliance Theatre is known for its high-quality productions, including new works and classic plays. Additionally, Atlanta's thriving community theaters and events like the Atlanta Fringe Festival showcase local talent and innovative performances.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas' theater scene goes beyond its reputation for glitzy entertainment. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts hosts a diverse range of Broadway shows, classical concerts, and contemporary plays, providing a sophisticated cultural experience. The city is also home to renowned Cirque du Soleil shows and resident musical productions that blend theater with stunning visual effects and acrobatics. Smaller venues and community theaters add to the variety, offering innovative and experimental performances. From grand spectacles to intimate plays, Las Vegas provides a rich and varied theater experience for all.

Denver

Denver boasts an ecclectic theater scene with a mix of traditional and contemporary performances. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts major Broadway shows, classic plays, and innovative new works, offering a rich cultural experience. Smaller venues like the Curious Theatre Company and the Vintage Theatre showcase local talent and avant-garde productions. Additionally, the city's annual Denver Fringe Festival highlights diverse and experimental performances.

Houston

Houston's theater scene is diverse, hosting a range of performances that cater to all tastes. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts hosts major Broadway shows and acclaimed touring productions, providing a grand theatrical experience. The Alley Theatre is renowned for its high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays. Smaller venues like Stages Repertory Theatre and Main Street Theater showcase local talent and innovative works. With its eclectic mix of mainstream and experimental theater, Houston is an exciting destination for theater lovers.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis offers a dynamic theater scene with a wide variety of performances. The Guthrie Theater, renowned for its architectural beauty and high-quality productions, stages both classic and contemporary plays. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts hosts major Broadway shows and musical performances, providing a grand theatrical experience. Smaller venues like the Mixed Blood Theatre and Jungle Theater highlight local talent and innovative works.

Philiadelphia

Philadelphia's theater scene is rich and diverse, with something for every theater lover. The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Academy of Music host major Broadway shows and renowned productions, providing a grand and immersive experience. The historic Walnut Street Theatre, America’s oldest theater, is known for its high-quality performances of classic and contemporary plays. Smaller venues like the Wilma Theater and the Arden Theatre Company showcase local talent and innovative works.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a great destination for theater lovers, offering a rich array of performances and venues. The Benedum Center and Heinz Hall host major Broadway shows and world-class productions, providing a grand theatrical experience. The Pittsburgh Public Theater is known for its high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays. Additionally, smaller venues like the City Theatre and Quantum Theatre showcase local talent and innovative performances.

San Diego

San Diego is a fantastic destination for theater lovers, offering a diverse range of performances and venues. The Old Globe Theatre, renowned for its high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays, provides a rich cultural experience. The Civic Theatre hosts major Broadway shows and popular touring productions, offering grand theatrical performances. Smaller venues like the La Jolla Playhouse showcase innovative works and local talent.

New York City

Does any city outshine the lights of Broadway? New York City, with its iconic theaters and world-famous productions, sets the standard for excellence in commercial theater, drawing audiences from across the globe. Additionally, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway theaters provide platforms for more experimental and avant-garde works, fostering innovation and creativity within the industry. The city's rich cultural diversity ensures a wide range of theatrical offerings, from classic revivals to groundbreaking new plays, catering to diverse tastes and interests. Moreover, New York's status as a global financial and cultural center ensures a constant influx of talent, resources, and audiences, solidifying its reputation as the undisputed theater capital of the world.