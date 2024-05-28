Video: Ben Platt Discusses Watching His First-Ever Broadway Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-Award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss his three-week New York residency at the Palace Theatre, which is running from May 28- June 15.

In the interview, Platt discussed growing up around musical theatre, and recalled the first time he went to see a Broadway musical in New York:

"I was like 9 or 10 years old and I went to this musical called Thoroughly Modern Millie with my mom. I just remember the feeling of being able to walk from the hotel where we were staying to this area where there are 20, 30 amazing musicals happening at the same time. And then sitting down and watching it and just being washed over with incredible gayness," Platt said with a laugh.

He said that is when he realized that "A: I am very queer and B: I want to do this for my life."

Watch the video now!

About Ben Platt

Tony, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt made his highly anticipated return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center which transitioned to the Broadway stage. The riveting musical opened to rave reviews and led to Platt’s second Tony Award nomination. Most recently Ben starred in the film Theater Camp, which is co-written by Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman inspired by their popular 2020 short film by the same name.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.