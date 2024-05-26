Video: Maryann Plunkett Is Honored to Represent Allie's Other Two Thirds

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been over 40 years since Tony winner Maryann Plunkett (Me and My Girl, 1987) made her Broadway debut in Agnes of God. Now she is back on stage in the role of a lifetime, playing Older Allie in The Notebook.

"This musical is a chamber piece that offers. It's an offering," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's right up there in the top five things that I'm proudest of in my life in terms of my career."

Watch as Maryann chats more about why this piece means so much to her, her connection with the rest of her cast, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.