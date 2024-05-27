Video: Michael Stuhlbarg on His Tony Nomination- 'Everything Is Gravy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



He may have perfected playing an egocentric oddball in Patriots, but offstage, Michael Stuhlbarg is far from it. The acclaimed actor of stage and screen is nominated for his second Tony Award for his performance as Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, but he is quick to admit that he is happy to simply be along for the ride.

"I'm so pleased to get a chance to be back on Broadway and get a chance to be challenged every night by this extraordinary play by Peter Morgan," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And with this amazing cast that I'm completely in love with... It's a huge challenge and I'm delighted that all of this has happened."

Watch as Michael chats more about this incredible role, the joy of being back onstage, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.