Exclusive: THE WHO'S TOMMY Cast Raises the Volume at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast members from the Tony-nominated revival of The Who's Tommy, now running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Performers included: Nathan Lucrezio ("Blues In the NIght"), Haley Gustafson ("I Can Do Better Than That"), Brett Lockley ("I'll Be"), Tassy Kirbas ("My Own Space"), Reagan Pender ("Mr. Cellophane"), Ronnie S Bowman Jr. ("What Is It About Her?"), Mark Mitrano ("'Til I Hear You Sing"), Olive Ross-Kline ("Quiet"), Quinten Kusheba ("I Like It"), Cecilia Popp ("Heart of Stone"). The evening also featured performances by up and comers Haley Schultz ("Be a Little Wild") and Elena Baker ("Lost in the Brass").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.