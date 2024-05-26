Video: Watch Footage from THE PREACHER'S WIFE Starring Amber Riley, Loretta Devine, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Amber Riley, Loretta Devine, and more in a new trailer for The Preacher's Wife, running at the Alliance Theatre through June 16th!

Penned by writer Azie Dungey and featuring music and lyrics by actor, writer, and producer Tituss Burgess, this sensational production promises an unmissable exploration of community, family and faith.

The cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE is led by NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Film: Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife; TV: Boston Public, Gray’s Anatomy; Broadway: Dreamgirls) as Marguerite Coleman; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (TV: Glee, Single Black Female, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, The Wiz Live!, West End: Dreamgirls) as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr (Hamilton) as Dudley.

THE PREACHER’S WIFE creative team is led by Tony Award-winning Director Michael Arden (Broadway: Parade; Alliance Theatre: Maybe Happy Ending) and award-winning Director and Alliance Theatre’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Regional: Toni Stone, Alliance Theatre: Furlough’s Paradise).