Video: Good Morning America Pays Tribute to the Late Richard M. Sherman

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As BroadwayWorld sadly reported over the weekend, Academy Award-winning composer Richard M. Sherman has passed away. Best known for his work with his older brother, Robert B. Sherman, the duo worked on the music from Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and many more.

Good Morning America paid tribute to Sherman on a recent segment on the morning show, featuring a clip from a 2023 interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out the video here.

Sherman died at 95 due to age-related illness at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, on Saturday, May 25th. Read his full obituary here.