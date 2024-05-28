Interview: Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett On Bringing BEACHES To The Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We sat down with Beaches the Musical stars Kelli Barrett (Bertie) and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee) to talk about the production, which is now on stage at Theatre Calgary through June 16th, 2024.

Rounding out the cast are Cecilia Currie (Little Bertie), Emily Dallas (Rose, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Jillian Huber-McManus (Teen Cee Cee, Ensemble), Sierra Holder (Janice, Ensemble), Nathan Gibb Johnson (Michael Barron, Ensem ble), Jamie Konchak (Leona, Ensemble), Hailey Loyns (Cover), Kayla MacKenzie (Cover), Katie McMillan (Teen Bertie, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Brent Thiessen (John Perry, Ensemble), Addison Wagman (Little Cee Cee), Alba Evora Weiler (Nina), and Eric Wigston (Cover).

The creative team for Beaches the Musical includes scenic design by James Noone (Theatre Calgary: The Louder We Get; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, A Bronx Tale), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Harold Prince: The Director’s Life), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway: New York, New York, Waitress, Chicago), sound design by Kai Harada (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Allegiance, Kimberly Akimbo), projection design by David Bengali (Broadway: Water for Elephants, The Thanksgiving Play; UK: Bhangra Nation), and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Backstage Artistry).

Tickets for Beaches the Musical are now on sale at theatrecalgary.com.

So, before we get into Beaches how have you been enjoying your time in Calgary? You get a chance to explore the world outside of the rehearsal hall and the stage?

Jessica: I have to be honest with you. Apart from days off, I haven’t had a lot of time to explore much of Calgary. Now that the show has just opened, I plan to get out and explore. But I have been doing hot yoga though…I will say I've been a hot yoga addict here at Hot Shop. (Shoutout to Hot Shop!).

Kelli: We've done a couple of restaurants and speakeasies on our rare moments off. Orchard is next door to where we're staying, and we love it there. Shoutout also to Shelter, Proof, and an incredible meal at Model Milk.

Kelli, what was your initial reaction to being cast in Beaches?

Kelli: Just pure excitement. Beaches is one of my favorite films and I also love the book. Bertie is a great role to play with a fabulous arc—not to mention, some of my most valued relationships are the with the women in my life. A show about the power of friendship is one the world always needs.

Jessica, you previously did the readings of this in New York. What drew you to the role of Cee Cee?

Jessica: I am a fanatic for Bette Midler… she is my religion. I was a massive fan of the film before I even looked at the book because it's what I grew up on. My mother, in addition to Terms of Endearment and loving Princess Diana, was a Beaches fanatic. So that's how I grew up. I also really understand this kind of role. She’s a showbiz queen. She is a concert singer. She is a Jack of all trades. (At least Cee Cee believes that she is.) And there's something that I relate to about that and that I was really drawn to. I've always been looking for this kind of role, and when this fell into my lap, I was thanking my lucky stars.

What's it been like for both of you working with Lonny and Matt?

Kelli: They're the loveliest. Just so kind, smart, and collaborative. You always wonder with any duo… what’s this going to be like? You know, one person wants one thing and the other another, but they really feel like a unit. And they complement each so well. Plus, they’re open to new ideas. I've definitely asserted my opinions along the way and they’ve been nothing but receptive and grateful. Lonny’s personal catchphrase is ‘keep ‘em comin!’

Jessica: It's nice because they've worked together for many, many years, so they really understand each other. I think it's like a marriage, but a directorial marriage. They have asked us to throw anything against the wall and have been amazing in saying why something does or doesn't work. When you're creating a role, there is nothing better as an actor to be able to have a vision and an opinion that somebody listens to and somebody says, ‘yes, I think that's a great idea’. So we have been very lucky, because they trust us.

What was memorable moment for each of you from the rehearsal process?

Jessica: For me, coming into this show, I forget that there are very few shows that focus on female friendships from the beginning to the end of the show. So this show relies on whether or not Kelli and I have a connection. And I would say that in the rehearsal process, I had many surprises of jokes that work, of scenes that work, but I would say that the, the greatest surprise for me is the beautiful connection that Kelli and I made outside of the rehearsal room. Because if we did not get along, this show would not work. So it's been a joy to make a new friend, and to support somebody, and have respect for each other. As Kelli said about Lonny and Matt being a great directorial team, this is a great teamwork thing too.

Kelli: The better I make her look, the better she makes me look, therefore the better the show gets. We’re just so invested in helping the other person be as great as they can be up there. A key moment for me was that first night we hooked up at our residence. After rehearsal Jessica came over and we read through our Act 1 lines, talked through our character arcs, and got deep about personal loss. After that, I thought, “Oh, wow, this person wants to do this with me, and to really get in there so we feel safe with each other. Thank you, God.”

You’re both creating new versions of very beloved characters. Did you feel any pressure coming into this to, to pay homage to the original?

Kelli: I do feel a responsibility to pay homage, of course, but I’ve learned to make failure the goal. Only when you’re willing to fall down can you possibly fly. And look, people are gonna have their opinions about it, that’s the beauty of art. Some will love, some will hate. One person will think I AM Bertie, another will say, “She’s no Barbara Hershey.” And both will be right! All I can control is my preparation and how much of myself and my truth I bring to the part. That’s where I find my sense of pride about the work.

Jessica: I think that the automatic thought when you see my character, and you see my wig for the first time, you're going to go to Bette Midler. But you have remember that Iris was a writer on The Cher Show. So this character, when she wrote the novel, was based on Cher. There is a bit of me that feels a responsibility to bring myself to this in a very new and fresh way. I also think there's a responsibility for us to educate audiences that this is not the film that you're seeing. The film came on the heels of a really great novel. So for people who have asked is this just another jukebox musical? No, this was actually a book first. And we had Iris writing the script here. Am I trying to imitate Bette Midler? Absolutely not. But if she wants to have coffee with me, I wouldn't say no.

Kelli: That’s what I meant by failure, because you'll never be her. You can only be Jess, and I think she’s pretty great too.

What do you hope audiences take away from Beaches the Musical?

Kelli: I've been saying it’s whatever they need. It's a veritable buffet of what you can take away, so you watch the show and take what you need. But I will say this show is purposefully hopeful. Through devastating heartbreak we’re left with the message that life goes on. And it can still be filled with joy and laughter. And I do want the audience to leave with that hope. I also want them to pick up the phone and call that friend that they might not have spoken to in a long time, or the one they speak to every day. I want them to call them and tell them how much they mean to them, because life is just too short.

Jessica: I want people to know that family comes in all different types of packages. And I know that most of my best friends I consider family, even though they're not blood. And I think that friendships like these are really important. The person who you might not talk to for three to four years, and then you call them and you pick up right where you left off. That's what this piece is, and I want people to know that you're coming in for a gut punch. Whatever that gut punch is…it could be laughter, joy, pain, sorrow, whatever. But it's our job to let you feel something so that you can get away from the real world. And if we have helped you change in a moment, that's what our job is.

Why must audiences come and see this show?

Kelli: Beaches is, at its core, a platonic love story about chosen family that leaves its audiences with hope and a whole lot of catharsis.

Jessica: I think people should see Beaches the Musical because you will laugh your ass off, you will cry your ass off, and you will be so grateful for every single friendship that has molded your life. From the beginning of your life to wherever you are now. And it doesn't matter your age, gender, identity. Anything that you identify as, it's gonna hit you.