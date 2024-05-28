Video: Amy Ryan on Her 'Wild and Unexpected' Road to a Tony Nomination

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Did you know that Amy Ryan joined the Roundabout revival of Doubt with just a week's notice? She didn't just go on to earn praise from the critics for her performance, but she also earned her third Tony nomination.

"I remember the first performance of being suited up in that heavy nun's habit. I thought, 'What have I done?!'" she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It was truly terrifying, but there was so much goodwill in the audience. They knew the circumstances. I'm really appreciative of whoever was in attendance that night. They pulled me through to the other side, towards joy."

Watch as Amy chats more about the surprise of joining the cast, why this play meant so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.