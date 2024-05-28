JOB, Starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, Will Open on Broadway This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JOB is coming to Broadway! Following two sold-out runs Off-Broadway, JOB, the smash hit play by Max Wolf Friedlich, will open on Broadway this summer starring acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon. Directed by Michael Herwitz, JOB will begin performances on Monday, July 15 and open on Tuesday, July 30 at the Hayes Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29

Tickets for JOB are on sale now at www.jobtheplay.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400. Tickets will be on sale at the Hayes Theatre box office starting on Tuesday, June 4.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

The JOB creative team features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, and sound design by Cody Spencer. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg.

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023. It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.

BIOGRAPHIES

Max Wolf Friedlich (Playwright) is a writer born and raised in Manhattan. His career in theater began at age 17 with SLEEPOVER at the Cherry Lane as part of the New York Fringe (RIP). For JOB, he was nominated for the OCC's John Gassner Award for Best New American Play as well as Best New Play by the Off Broadway Alliance. He is slowly but surely building confidence as a driver. He is a proud staff member at The Wayfinder Experience. He is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Michael Herwitz (Director) directed the world premiere of Job Off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse and the subsequent sold-out engagement at the Connelly Theater. Michael has developed and staged new plays and musicals at JACK, Fault Line Theater, HERE, Ensemble Studio Theater, Williamstown Theater Festival, and Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Associate/Assistant credits at MCC, Signature, and Williamstown. Michael is a proud alumnus of Northwestern University and LaGuardia Arts. At eight and nine years old, Michael appeared in the original Broadway casts of Dracula, the Musical and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He is thrilled to return to Broadway twenty years later as the director of JOB.

Peter Friedman (Loyd) has been in the original New York productions of works by Wendy Wasserstein, Annie Baker, Amy Herzog, Max Posner, Greg Pierce, Jennifer Haley, Deborah Zoe Laufer, The Debate Society, Rachel Bonds, Lauren Yee, Will Eno, Michael Mitnick, Kim Rosenstock, Will Connolly, Gunnar Madsen, Joy Gregory, John Lang, Israel Horovitz, Susan Stroman, David Thompson, John Kander, Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and in NYC revivals of plays by Paddy Chayefsky, Reginald Rose, Donald Margulies, Chekhov, and Shakespeare. Film: TheSavages, Safe. TV: “Brooklyn Bridge.” “The Muppet Show,” “High Maintenance,” “The Affair,” “The Path,” “Succession.”

Sydney Lemmon (Jane) played the titular role of Ana Helstrom in Hulu and Marvel’s ‘Helstrom.’ She recently appeared in HBO’s Emmy-winning series ‘Succession’ and the Academy Award-nominated film ‘TÁR’. Sydney can also be seen in films like Dan Gilroy’s ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ and Blumhouse’s ‘Firestarter,’ as well as AMC’s blockbuster- series ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ in which her performance was nominated for a Saturn Award. She is returning to Broadway after making her debut in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman starring Uma Thurman. Lemmon is a graduate of Boston University, LAMDA, and Yale School of Drama.

Scott Penner (Scenic Design) Selected Credits: Fireflies, Intimate Apparel (Northlight Theatre Chicago); Rasheeda Speaking (Jeff Award Nomination, Shattered Globe Chicago) ; Shakespeare’s Will (Indiana Rep); Cymbeline (Stratford Festival); Grand Theatre London: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Raisin in the Sun, Love’s Labour's Lost (American Players Theatre); Happy Days, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe (Flint Rep) DION, A New Musical: (Coalmine Theatre Toronto), Guys & Dolls (Arts Club Vancouver). Scott is a member of IATSE Local ADC 659. www.scottpennerdesign.ca

Michelle J. Li (Costume Design) is a Chinese-American Costume Designer for television, film and stage. She combines her extensive graphic and fine arts background in order to wield color, form and pattern with finesse to create fresh and whimsical work. Michelle most recently costume designed Season 3 of Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” Select feature credits include Searchlight Picture's Theater Camp; two of Alex Lehmann’s films: Meet Cute, a time-travel rom-com starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson; Acidman starring Dianna Agron and Thomas Hadenchurch; and Emma Seligman's indie breakout Shiva Baby. Select short credits include “Bea & Sofia” directed by Victoria Pedretti, Chaperone starring Zachary Quinto and forthcoming “Newbies” directed by Kimiko Matsuda- Lawrence and Megz Trufant Tillman. She made her Off-Broadway debut as the costume designer for JOB and is thrilled to reprise the role for its Broadway run. Michelle holds a BFA with summa cum laude honors in Costume Design from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama. She is her design year’s sole recipient of the Elizabeth Kimberly Schrader Costume Design Award in addition to being selected as a 2024 Tartan On The Rise. Michelle is based in New York City and is a proud member of Local USA 829.

Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design) Recent credits include, Broadway: Camelot (Associate), Birthday Candles (Associate). Off-Broadway: N/A, Fiasco Theatre’s Pericles, JOB, A Good Day to Me Not To You, Here We Are (ALD), Straight Line Crazy, peerless, Tambo & Bones; Regional: MEXODUS (Baltimore Center Stage), Das Rheingold (Seattle Opera); HENRY 6 (The Old Globe); Incendiary (Woolly Mammoth); West Side Story (Centro de Bellas Artes Puerto Rico); La Belle et la Bête (Opera Paralléle). 2023 recipient of The 1/52 Project grant. MFA University of California, San Diego ’20. mextlycouzin.com

Cody Spencer (Sound Design) Broadway: sound designer: The Outsiders, co-sound design: Gutenberg! The Musical!, Here Lies Love, The Pee-wee Herman Show. Off- Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter and Joan of Arc: Into the Fire; co-sound design: Trevor, Here Lies Love (Lortel Award). Regional: David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind, May We All. Cody has co-designed some of New York's biggest concert venues including Brooklyn Steel, Terminal 5 and Webster Hall.Hannah Getts (Producer/Dramaturg) lead produced both runs of JOB at The Connelly Theater and SoHo Playhouse. She currently serves as the Vice President of Television at Ridley Scott's company, Scott Free. Previously, she worked at Campout Productions and FilmNation Entertainment and started her career in CAA's Motion Pictures Group in Los Angeles.

Alex Levy (Producer) is a Tony Award-winning producer and the vice chairman of Playwrights Horizons. Along with Hannah Getts, he was the lead producer of Job at the Connelly Theater. His Broadway co-producing credits include Stereophonic (2024), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (2024), Alex Edelman: Just For Us (2023), Parade (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical, 2023), A Strange Loop (Tony Award, Best Musical, 2022), and Company (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical, 2022). He lives in New York and is CEO of A.H. Levy & Co., a speechwriting and strategy firm.

Craig Balsam (Producer) was a lead producer on Hangmen and has co-produced several Broadway shows including Hadestown, The Lehman Trilogy, and Dana H. This season he is co-producing Stereophonic, Merrily We Roll Along, and Suffs. He is executive producer of the upcoming documentary Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple.

P3 Productions (Producer) is an award-winning producing team led by Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin dedicated to uplifting new voices and communities. They recently produced How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway and co-produced Next to Normal (West End), Orlando (West End), Tony Award-winning A Strange Loop (Broadway), and Just For Us (Broadway). Their upcoming production is Gun & Powder. For more information, visit www.p3.productions.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid