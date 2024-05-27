Video: How Broadway's 'Late Bloomer', Betsy Aidem, Became a Tony Nominee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Betsy Aidem has worked hard to get where she is today. After starring in last year's Tony-winning Leopoldstadt, she returned to the stage in another groundbreaking piece, Prayer for the French Republic. Now, she's Tony nominated for it.

"I was always an off-Broadway rat or a regional theatre actress... I never thought [a Tony nomination] would come my way," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I didn't even get into my first Broadway show until I was in my 50s! It's like I'm so late to this party, but being a late bloomer feels very resonant and beautiful. I'm old enough to feel incredibly grateful."

Watch as Betsy chats more about her journey to Broadway, why this play means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.