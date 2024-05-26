Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Tick, Tick, Boom! with Eric Rosen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some incredible Bway news, brought to you by BroadwayWorld!

This week, I am joined by producer, playwright, and director, Eric Rosen! Eric currently serves as the newly-appointed Artistic Director of the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA, and is also directing this season's Cape production of "Tick, Tick, Boom!" starring Andy Mientus. Eric has a long history in theater leadership across the country, having served as Artistic Director of Kansas City Rep, and co-founding and leading About Face Theatre in Chicago, IL. We talk about the balance of work and home life, as Eric has a young son with his husband, performer Claybourne Elder. Eric also touches on the responsibilities of running a non-profit organization, on top of being the director of internal productions. Eric provides such amazing insights on what it means to run a regional theater, and on top of it all he is a total delight. U don't wanna miss this episode!

Eric Rosen splits his time between NYC and Cape Cod, MA. He led Kansas City Repertory Theater from 2008 to 2018, and transformed it from a mature theater company to an engine for new works, many of which have made it to the Broadway stage. Before joining KC Rep, Mr. Rosen co-founded and led Chicago’s About Face Theater, a nationally recognized and community-focused LGBTQ arts organization that has provided innovative theater and educational programming for nearly three decades.