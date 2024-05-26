GATSBY, with Music by Florence Welch, Begins Performances at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gatsby: An American Myth begins performances at A.R.T today, May 26th, with an opening night scheduled for June 5th. The production will run through August 3rd.

It was previously set to begin performances on May 23, but was postponed due to broken air conditioning.

The world premiere musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby features a score by Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett. The musical's book is by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok.

Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

The cast includes Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Eleri Ward (Jordan), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Matthew Amira (Wilson), and Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim).

The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano,Chris Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, Justin Gregory Lopez are swings. Sam Simahk is the standby for Gatsby.

The Gatsby creative team includes MacArthur Fellow and Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell, Lucille Lortel Award-winning lighting designer Alan Edwards, and Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle. Matthew Armentrout is the Hair and Wig Designer, Sarah Cimino is the Make-up Designer, Rocío Mendez is the Fight and Intimacy Director, and Nissy Aya is the Dramaturg. Gatsby music supervision is by Kimberly Grigsby, and Wiley Deweese is the music director.