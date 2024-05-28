Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Performs at the Chita Rivera Awards and MTC Gala in One Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY did double duty on their day off Monday, May 20, performing for both the Chita Rivera Awards and the Manhattan Theatre Club Gala.

In this all new video, watch the cast arrive at the Skirball Center for tech rehearsal, pose on the red carpet, and perform “Sensation” to celebrate TOMMY’s Chita Rivera Award-nominated choreography by Lorin Latarro.

After their bows, the cast hopped on a bus and raced to Cipriani 42nd Street to pose on another red carpet and perform a medley of “See Me, Feel Me” / “I’m Free” and “Listening to You” as the finale of the star-studded MTC Gala.

Check out the video here!