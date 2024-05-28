Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Past is Catching Up to Me' From THE GREAT GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new clip has been released featuring Jeremy Jordan singing 'Past is Catching Up to Me' from The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Check out the video here!

As previously announced, The Great Gatsby will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording this summer. The digital album is set for release on June 21, 2024 with the physical CD arriving August 2, and available now for preorder.

About The Great Gatsby

The acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever with a cast that includes Tony Award-nominated sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan.

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.