SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD & More Nominated for 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts revealed the 228 nominations for the 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, now known as the Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation. In addition to announcing the new presenting sponsor, TAPA recognized the recipients of the Province of Ontario’s Pauline McGibbon Award, the George Luscombe Mentorship Award, and the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant. Canada’s largest and oldest awards program recognizes excellence in professional theatre, dance, and opera in Toronto for the 2023-2024 season.

The 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation, Ceremony and Award Presentation will take place on Monday, June 24th at the historic Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre. The event will be hosted by Ryan G. Hinds and will feature special musical guests and VIP presenters. Two guests announced today are the pre-show Red Carpet co-hosts Elley Ray and Colin Doyle. The award show ceremony will start at 7:30 PM ET and will acknowledge the recipients of 43 award categories across 7 distinct divisions, nominated below. The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award and the Silver Ticket Award recipient will also be recognized as well as a new category, Outstanding Innovative Experience. The Dora Awards After-Party celebration will be held immediately following the awards ceremony in the unique Cascading Lobbies of the EWGTC.

With 228 total nominations, 197 eligible productions were registered. For the 2023-2024 season, the Dance Division had 49 registrations, the Independent Theatre Division had 45 registered productions, the General Theatre Division had 38 registrations, the Touring Division had 21 productions, the Theatre For Young Audiences Division had 16 productions, the Musical Theatre Division had 15 registrations, and the Opera Division had 13 registrations.

Below are the nominations. An underline on multiple producer lists indicates TAPA member companies.

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION:

Sizwe Banzi is Dead, Soulpepper Theatre Company, leads the General Theatre Division with 7 nominations, including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Amaka Umeh, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Ken MacKenzie (Scenic), Outstanding Costume Design toMing Wong, Outstanding Lighting Design to Raha Javanfar, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Richard Feren.

The Master Plan, Crow's Theatre, follows with 6 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Michael Healey, Outstanding Direction to Chris Abraham, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Mike Shara, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Joshua Quinlan (Scenic) and Amelia Scott (Projection), and Outstanding Lighting Design to Kimberly Purtell.

Bad Roads, Crow's Theatre, earns 5 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Andrew Kushnir, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Andrew Chown, Katherine Gauthier, Craig Lauzon, Diego Matamoros, Seana McKenna, Michelle Monteith and Shauna Thompson, Outstanding Lighting Design to Christian Horoszczak, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild, Soulpepper Theatre Company and TRIA Theatre co-production taps 5 nods including Outstanding New Play to Seth Bockley, Jesse LaVercombe, and Ahmed Moneka, Outstanding Direction to Seth Bockley, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Ahmed Moneka, Outstanding Lighting Design to Lorenzo Savoini, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Adrian Shepherd Gawinski (Sound Design) and Moneka Arabic Jazz Band (Composition).

Three Sisters, Soulpepper Theatre Company and Obsidian Theatre Company, receives 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Akosua Amo-Adem, Virgilia Griffith, Daren A. Herbert, Sterling Jarvis, JD Leslie, Tawiah M'Carthy, Ngabo Nabea, Oyin Oladejo, Tony Ofori, Makambe K. Simamba, Ordena Stephens-Thompson, and Amaka Umeh, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Joanna Yu (Scenic), Outstanding Costume Design to Ming Wong, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to John Gzowski (Sound Design & Composition) and Adekunle.

The Inheritance Part 1, Canadian Stage, garners 4 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Brendan Healy, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Daniel MacIvor, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Salvatore Antonio, Aldrin Bundoc, Hollywood Jade, Breton Lalama, Landon Nesbitt, Ben Page, and Gregory Prest.

Women of the Fur Trade, Native Earth Performing Arts in association with National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre and Great Canadian Theatre Company, receives 3 nominations including Outstanding New Play to Frances Končan, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Lauchlin Johnston (Scenic) and Candelario Andrade (Projection), and Outstanding Costume Design to Vanessa Imeson.

A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney, An Outside the March and Soulpepper Theatre Production, earns 2 nominations Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Anahita Dehbonehie and Outstanding Lighting Design to Nick Blais.

Casey and Diana, Soulpepper Theatre Company and the Stratford Festival, garners 2 noms including Outstanding New Play to Nick Green and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Sean Arbuckle.

Wildwoman, Soulpepper Theatre Company, taps 2 nods including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Tony Ofori, Dan Mousseau, Gabriella Sundar Singh, and Rosemary Dunsmore and Outstanding Costume Design to Michelle Tracey.

Here Lies Henry, Factory Theatre, garners 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Damien Atkins.

Mad Madge, Nightwood Theatre in association with VideoCabaret, receives 1 hit for Outstanding Costume Design to Astrid Janson, Abby Esteireiro, and Merle Harley.

Monster, Factory Theatre, receives 1 hit for Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

Perceptual Archaeology (or How to Travel Blind), A Crow’s Theatre and Fire and Rescue Team co-production, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding New Play to Alex Bulmer.

shaniqua in abstraction, A Crow's Theatre production in association with paul watson productions and Obsidian Theatre Company, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to bahia watson.

The Inheritance Part 2, Canadian Stage, garners 1 tap for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Salvatore Antonio, Aldrin Bundoc, Hollywood Jade, Breton Lalama, Landon Nesbitt, Ben Page, Gregory Prest, and Louise Pitre.

The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time, A Tarragon Theatre/NAC presentation of the NAC/Neptune Theatre production, receives 1 hit for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Walter Borden.

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Bremen Town, Bremen Town Collective, in association with the Next Stage Festival, co-leads the Independent Theatre Division with 6 nominations. The nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Gregory Prest, Outstanding Direction to Gregory Prest, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Tatjana Cornij, Simon Gagnon, Farhang Ghajar, Deborah Grover, Veronica Hortiguela, Gregory Prest, and William Webster, Outstanding Costume Design to Nancy Anne Perrin and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Tatjana Cornij.

Tyson's Song, Pleiades Theatre, also has 6 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Peter N. Bailey, Outstanding Direction to Ash Knight, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Kyle Brown, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Anahita Dehbonehie and Outstanding Costume Design to Des'ree Gray.

(EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM), VideoCabaret, earns 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Cliff Cardinal, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Cliff Cardinal, Outstanding Lighting Design to Raha Javanfar, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Alex Williams.

Appropriate, Coal Mine Theatre, taps 5 nods in the Division for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Steve Lucas and Rebecca Morris (Scenic), Outstanding Costume Design to Des'ree Gray, Outstanding Lighting Design to Steve Lucas, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Deanna Choi and Michael Wanless.

Access Me, Boys in Chairs Collective, receives 3 nominations including Outstanding New Play to Andrew Gurza, Ken Harrower, Frank Hull, Debbie Patterson, Brian Postalian, and Jonathan Seinen, Outstanding Direction to Jonathan Seinen, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Andrew Gurza, Ken Horrower, and Frank Hull.

MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”, Eldritch Theatre, earns 3 nods for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Eric Woolfe, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Melanie McNeill (Scenic) and Outstanding Costume Design to Melanie McNeill.

Prophecy Fog, Coal Mine Theatre in association with Paper Canoe Projects, secures 3 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Franco Boni and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Jani Lauzon.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning, A Howland Company and Crow's Theatre co-production, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Direction to Philip Akin and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Mac Fyfe, Ruth Goodwin, Cameron Laurie, Maria Ricossa, and Hallie Seline.

On the Other Side of the Sea, Aluna Theatre, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Beatriz Pizano and Outstanding Lighting Design to Trevor Schwellnus.

The Effect, Coal Mine Theatre, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Nick Blais (Scenic) and Jack Considine (Projection) and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to James Smith.

Voiceless, Veylān Film and Theatre Production, earns 2 taps for Outstanding New Play to Payam Saeedi and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Nariman Eskandari and Goli Zarei.

Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches, That Theatre Company, earns 1 nomination with Outstanding Lighting Design to Bonnie Beecher.

Earworm, Nowadays Theatre Company production in association with Crow's Theatre, earns 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Aida Keykhaii.

Heartless, Favour The Brave Collective, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Costume Design to Kalina Popova.

Quartet, Other Hearts in association with VideoCabaret receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Eija Loponen-Stephenson, Sebastian Marziali, Silvae Mercedes and Harri Thomas (Scenic) and Sebastian Marziali, Silvae Mercedes and Harri Thomas (Projection).

Suddenly Last Summer, Riot King, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Lindsey Middleton.

SwordPlay, Sex T-Rex & Bad Dog Comedy Theatre, earns 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Conor Bradbury, Julian Frid, Victoria Laberge, Lowen Morrow, Seann Murray, Sharjil Rasool, Alec Toller, and Jon Blair.

The Tempest, Theatre Rusticle, taps 1 nod for Outstanding Lighting Design to Michelle Ramsay.

The Two Noble Kinsmen, Shakespeare BASH'd, earns 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Daniel Briere, Joshua Browne, Tristan Claxton, Jennifer Dzialoszynski, 郝邦宇 Steven Hao, Madelaine Hodges (賀美倫), Melanie Leon, Michael Man, Kate Martin, Julia Nish-Lapidus, Breanne Tice, Le Truong, Emilio Vieira, and Jeff Yung 容海峯.

MUSICAL THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company, leads the Musical Theatre Division as well as earns the most nods in any Division with 10 nominations. Nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Camille Eanga-Selenge, Divine Brown, Evan Buliung, and Hailey Gillis, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Rita Dottor, Donna Garner, Lawrence Libor, Marcus Nance, Heeyun Park, Andrew Penner, and Brendan Wall, Outstanding Creative Direction to Chris Abraham (Director), Ray Hogg (Choreographer) and Ryan deSouza (Musical Director), Outstanding Achievement in Design to each Julie Fox and Joshua Quinlan (Scenic), Kimberly Purtell (Lighting), and Ryan Borshuk (Sound).

De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail, Soulpepper Theatre Company, earns 6 nominations in the Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Damien Atkins, Outstanding New Musical/New Opera (SHARED BY MUSICAL AND OPERA DIVS) to Gregory Prest, Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson, Outstanding Creative Direction to Gregory Prest (Director), Indrit Kasapi (Movement Director) and Mike Ross (Musical Director), Outstanding Achievement in Design to each Lorenzo Savoini (Lighting) and Lorenzo Savoini (Scenic).

Kelly v. Kelly, The Musical Stage Company, in association with Canadian Stage, earns 6 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Eva Foote and Jessica Sherman, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Dave Ball, Peter Fernandes, Mike Jackson, Joel Cumber, Julia McLellan, Margaret Thompson, and Kelsey Verzotti, Outstanding New Musical/New Opera (SHARED BY MUSICAL AND OPERA DIVS) to Britta Johnson and Sara Farb and Outstanding Creative Direction to Tracey Flye (Director & Choreographer), Lynne Shankel (Music Supervisor) and Jonathan Corkal-Astorga (Musical Director).

Universal Child Care, Quote Unquote Collective commissioned by BroadStage, in association with Nightwood Theatre, Why Not Theatre and the National Arts Centre’s Creation Fund, presented by Canadian Stage, taps 4 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Fiona Sauder, Germaine Konji, Monica Garrido Huerta, Alex Samaras, Takako Segawa, Norah Sadava, Joema Frith, and Anika Venkatesh, Outstanding New Musical/New Opera (SHARED BY MUSICAL AND OPERA DIVS) to Amy Nostbakken (Music), Narah Sadava and Amy Noskbakken (Book) and Norah Sadava, Amy Nostbakken, Akosua Amo-Adem, Seiko Nakazawa, Stefanie Sourial and Vicky Araico (Story) and Outstanding Creative Direction to Amy Nostbakken (Director), Orian Michaeli (Choreographer)and Alex Samaras (Musical Director).

Holiday! An Improvised Musical, Bad Dog Theatre Company, earns 3 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Ann Paula Bautista, Ashley Botting, Aurora Browne, Brandon Hackett, Kris Siddiqi, Kyah Green, Nadine Djoury, Reid Janisse, Sam Hancock, Stephanie Malek and Scott Christian, Outstanding Creative Direction to Jan Caruana (Director) and Scott Christian (Musical Director).

Chris, Mrs., Boldly Productions, taps 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Danielle Wade.

The Guide to Being Fabulous, Soulpepper Theatre Company, taps 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Tiffany Deriveau, and Miss Niki Nikita.

OPERA DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Don Giovanni, Canadian Opera Company presents co-production of Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Gran Theatre del Liceu; The Israeli Opera; and Houston Grand Opera Company, lead the Division with 7 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Mané Galoyan and Paolo Bordogna, Outstanding Creative Direction to Kasper Holten (Director), Amy Lane (Associate Director) , Signe Fabricius (Original Movement Director), Anna-Marie Sullivan (Revival Movement Director) and Johannes Debus (Musical Director), and Outstanding Achievement in Design to each of Anja Vang Kragh (Costume), Es Devlin (Scenic) and Luke Halls (Original Projection Designer).

Medea, Canadian Opera Company co-production with The Metropolitan Opera, Greek National Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago, earns 6 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Chiara Isotton and Sondra Radvanovsky, Outstanding Creative Direction to Sir David McVicar (Director), Jo Meredith (Movement Director) and Lorenzo Passerini (Musical Director) and Outstanding Achievement in Design for Sir David McVicar (Scenic).

Scott Joplin's Treemonisha, Volcano in association with the Canadian Opera Company, Moveable Beast, and Soulpepper Theatre Company, co-presented by Luminato and TO Live, receives 6 nominations in the Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Neema Bickersteth, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Queen Hezumuyango, Ineza Mugisha, Jaz Fairy-J, Robert Ball, Jim Williams, Tafari Anthony, Pulga Muchochoma, Khay Andrews, Karen Wiegold, Michelle Adams, Grace Gayle, Reverne Hazelwood, Martin Gomes, and Kathleen Simpson, Outstanding New Musical/New Opera (SHARED BY MUSICAL AND OPERA DIVS) to Scott Joplin, Jessie Montgomery, Jannina Norpoth, Leah-Simone Bowen, and Cheryl L. Davis and Outstanding Creative Direction to Weyni Mengesha (Director), Esie Mensah (Choreographer) and Kalena Bowell (Musical Director), and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Camellia Koo and Rachel Forbes (Scenic).

Don Pasquale, Canadian Opera Company presents Scottish Opera production, earns 3 nods including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Paolo Bordogna, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Canadian Opera Company Chorus.

Fidelio, Canadian Opera Company presents San Francisco Opera production, receives 2 nominations for Outstanding Production, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Matthew Ozawa (Director) and Johannes Debus (Musical Director).

The Cunning Little Vixen, Canadian Opera Company presents English National Opera production, taps 2 nods for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Christopher Purves and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Canadian Opera Company Chorus and Canadian Children's Opera Company

Pomegranate, Canadian Opera Company and Vancouver Opera, receives 2 nods including Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野 and Outstanding New Musical/New Opera (SHARED BY MUSICAL AND OPERA DIVS) to Kye Marshall (Composer) and Amanda Hale (Librettist).

Tosca, Canadian Opera Company rounds out the Division with 1 nod including Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Roland Wood

DANCE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Cymatix (Citadel Spring Mix - Programme 1), Citadel + Compagnie, shares the Division lead with 3 nominations. These nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography to Caroline ‘Lady C’ Fraser, and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Caroline ‘Lady C’ Fraser.

Deciphers, Harbourfront Centre and DanceWorks co-present Naishi Wang & Jean Abreu, taps 3 noms including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Jean Abreu and Naishi Wang.

NOMADA, Canadian Stage and DanceWorks present Diana Lopez Soto's NOMADA, earns 3 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Diana Lopez Soto, Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Edgardo Moreno (Musician and Composer) and Diego Marulanda (First Draft).

Young, Gifted & Jazz by Holla Jazz, dance Immersion in association with Canadian Stage, receives 3 nods for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Raoul Pillay, and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Alexa Belgrave (Sound).

between me and you, Citadel + Compagnie, earns 2 nods including Outstanding Original Choreography to Heidi Strauss and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Heidi Strauss.

Emma Bovary (November Mixed Programme), The National Ballet of Canada, earns 2 taps for Outstanding Production and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Michael Gianfrancesco (Costume).

MÀSCARA (dance Immersion Double-Bill Presentation), dance Immersion, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Pulga Muchochoma and Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Kobena Aquaa-Harrison.

Maybe we Land (Citadel Dance Mix), Citadel + Compagnie, receives 2 nods for Outstanding Original Choreography to Katherine Semchuk and Meghann Michalsky, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Katherine Semchuk, and Meghann Michalsky.

SKéN:NEN, Kaha:wi Dance Theatre presented by TO Live, earns 2 taps for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Katie Couchie, Montana Summers, Sophie Dow, and Santee Smith and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Shane Powless, Emma Lopez, and Santee Smith (Projection).

Spectrum of Connection, Little Pear Garden Dance Company, receives 2 nominations for Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Tony K. T. Leung and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Victor Tan (Projection).

Surrendered Spirits (dance Immersion Double-Bill Presentation), dance Immersion & CinnaMoon Collective, garners 2 taps for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Nickeshia Garrick and Irma Villafuerte and Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Viktor Kei, Brandon Valdivia and Paula Sofia.

Altar'd (Smith Series - dance: made in / fait au canada), princess productions, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Design to Sylvain Senez (Scenic) .

Amor, Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company, earns 1 tap for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to José Maldonado.

Searching for Eastman, wind in the leaves collective, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Julius Eastman.

Soft (Unclearing), The Chimera Project Dance Theatre, garners 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Tavia Christina, Ryan Kostyniuk, Amy Hampton, Sebastian Bash Hirtenstein, Louis Laberge Côte, Dana Macdonald, Christian Lavigne, and Mio Sakamoto.

The Man in Black (Living Dances), Citadel + Compagnie, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Zhenya Cerneacov, Miyeko Ferguson, Jarrett Siddall, Lukas Malkowski, Sully Malaeb Proulx, Connor Mitton, Tyler Gledhill, and Natasha Poon Woo.

this identity: woven (Binet Series - dance: made in / fait au canada), princess productions, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Original Choreography to Peggy Baker and Derek Souvannavong.

UtopiVerse (Winter Triple Bill), The National Ballet of Canada, rounds out the Division with 1 nomination with Outstanding Original Choreography to William Yong.

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Truth, Young People's Theatre, leads the Division with 6 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Kanika Ambrose, Outstanding Direction to Sabryn Rock, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Chiamaka Glory, Jasmine Case and Micah Woods.

Les Zinspiré.e.s : Onze calme et on continue, Théâtre français de Toronto, garners 5 nods for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Sephora N'Kosi, Philippe Paré, Alexandra Pokas, Shannon Villeneuve, Leyao Xiao, Lara Arabian, Djennie Laguerre, François Macdonald, and Merlin Simard, Outstanding Direction to Constant Bernard, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Jenny Brizard, Meilie Ng, Merlin Simard, Aimée Tremblay Woodman, and Xavier Yuvens and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Sébastian Marziali (Scenic).

Storybook Search, Bad Hats Theatre, earns 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to the duo of Fiona Sauder and Matt Pilipiak, Outstanding Direction to Fiona Sauder and Matt Pilipiak, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Parastoo Amazendeh, Georgia Bennett, Shelayna Christante, Autumn Davis, Kevin Forster, 郝邦宇 Steven Hao, Melanie Leon, Annie Lujan, Izzi Nagel, Anthony Perpuse, and Daniel Yeh, and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Jackie Chau (Scenic).

Sweeter, Cahoots Theatre in association with Roseneath Theatre, also receives 5 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Alicia Richardson, Outstanding Direction to Tanisha Taitt and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Alicia Plummer, Daren Herbert, Emerjade Simms, Sebastien Heins, Uche Ama, and Amaka Umeh, and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Shawn Henry (Lighting).

The Fixing Girl, Young People's Theatre garners 4 nods including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Stephen Colella and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Eponine Lee, Zoe Doyle, and Eric Peterson, and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Anna Treusch (Scenic).

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Young People's Theatre, taps 3 nods including Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Anand Rajaram and Cliff Saunders, and Outstanding Achievement in Design to John Gzowski (Sound).

Le Roi poubelle, Théâtre français de Toronto and Vox Théâtre, receives 2 nominations for Outstanding New Play to Eudes La Roche-Francoeur, and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Béatrice René-Décarie.

Emilio's A Million Chameleons, The Pucking Fuppet Co., presented by Roseneath Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Adam Francis Proulx.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, Roseneath Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of: Rhys Bernier, Eli Holliday, and Reena Goze

Outside, Roseneath Theatre, rounds out the Division with 1 nomination with Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Max Borowski.

TOURING DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION .

The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, Back to Back Theatre presented by Canadian Stage Assembly Hall, Created by Kidd Pivot Presented by Canadian Stage X (DIX), Crow’s Theatre presents Côté Danse Stations, Harbourfront Centre presents Fou Glorieux Pinocchio, Harbourfront Centre presents Teater Patrasket OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE EXPERIENCE

As a new award meant to include TAPA member artistic work that would not otherwise be eligible for existing Dora Award categories, TAPA would like to recognize the inaugural four pieces that were registered this past season rather than announce nominations.

The registrations for Outstanding Innovative Experience:

Family Portrait, Barrowland Ballet, presented by Harbourfront Centre

asses.masses, Patrick Blenkarn and Milton Lim, presented by The Theatre Centre

work.txt, Nathan Ellis, presented by The Theatre Centre

Benevolence Hall, Broadleaf Creative with Why Not Theatre and Toronto History Museums

See the accompanying complete list of nominees. The full list is also available online at tapa.ca as of 11:30 AM today.

ANCILLARY AWARD PRESENTED:

The recipient of the 2024 Pauline McGibbon Award is Tawiah Ben M’Carthy of Toronto. Created in honour of former Lieutenant Governor Pauline McGibbon for her support and patronage of the arts. It includes a $7,000 prize and a medal designed by Dora de Pédery-Hunt. The award is presented to an Ontario resident professional artist in the early stages of their career who displays unique talent and has the potential for excellence. In rotation every three years, the award goes to a designer, then to a director, and the third year to a production craftsperson. Tawiah M’Carthy is a Ghanaian-born, Toronto-based theatre practitioner known for his work as a director, playwright, and performer. Some of his directing credits include "Fairview" (Canadian Stage / Obsidian Theatre), "Death and the King’s Horseman" (Stratford Festival), and "Rihannaboi95" (Young People’s Theatre). Tawiah combines African and Western theatre traditions, incorporating dance, movement, music, storytelling, and poetry into his work along with theatrical structure and design.

The recipient of the George Luscombe Mentorship Award is Paula Wing. Paula is a distinguished dramaturge, whose contributions as a mentor, educator, and artist have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to cross her path. Paula's dedication to nurturing the talents of emerging artists and her innovative approaches to teaching are just a few of the reasons she is the recipient of the George Luscombe Mentorship Award.

The recipient of the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant is Common Boots and Bad New Days. The contemporary theatre and performance company has been awarded a $25,000 grant for their efforts in environmental sustainability. They are being recognized for using recycled materials for sets and costumes, partnering with eco-conscious organizations, and creating productions with minimal environmental impact.

JON KAPLAN AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD VOTE:

The annual Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award, in honour of the beloved, long-time theatre critic, will be given out at the Dora Awards show and ceremony on June 24, 2024.. The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award is administered by TAPA and presented with generous support from NOW Magazine. The public is invited to choose a winner by voting for their favourite show from the list of nominees for Outstanding Production – or they can write in their own! Theatre, dance and opera fans can cast their votes online at https://tapa.ca/doras/ancillary-awards/jon-kaplan-audience-choice-award/ until Wednesday June 19, 11:59am EST. The winner receives a commemorative plaque.

Tickets to the 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation will go on sale on Tuesday, May 28th, at 11:00 AM ET.

For additional information on the 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation, please visit www.tapa.ca/doras/.

Comments