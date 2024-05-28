OH, MARY!, DEAD OUTLAW & More Win 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

Awards were given to Tuesdays with Morrie, Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern, and more.
The Off Broadway Alliance has revealed the winners of the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season. In each of the six categories, the winners are: Best New Musical: Dead Outlaw, Best New Play: Oh, Mary!, Best Revival: Tuesdays with Morrie, Best Unique Theatrical Experience: Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Best Solo Performance: Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!, and Best Family Show: El Otro Oz. The 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th at 2:00PM at Sardi’s.
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Marylouise Burke, Len Cariou, and Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Christopher Durang, Michael Feingold, and Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, National Theater and Dance Editor and Chief Theater Critic at Time Out New York.
The 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations, Winners, and Honorees Appear Below.
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Lizard Boy
The Connector
The Gardens of Anuncia
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Infinite Life
Job
Oh, Mary!
Stereophonic
I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Pericles
The Habit of Art
Translations
Tuesdays with Morrie
Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here
Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show
John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground
Jes Tom in Less Lonely
Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!
Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern
Grenfell: in the words of survivors
Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion
Stalker
The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Cat Kid Comic Club
El Otro Oz
Pinocchio
Marylouise Burke
Len Cariou
Suzan-Lori Parks
Christopher Durang
Michael Feingold
Edgar Lansbury
Adam Feldman
