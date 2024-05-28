OH, MARY!, DEAD OUTLAW & More Win 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off Broadway Alliance has revealed the winners of the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season. In each of the six categories, the winners are: Best New Musical: Dead Outlaw, Best New Play: Oh, Mary!, Best Revival: Tuesdays with Morrie, Best Unique Theatrical Experience: Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Best Solo Performance: Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!, and Best Family Show: El Otro Oz. The 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th at 2:00PM at Sardi’s.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Marylouise Burke, Len Cariou, and Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Christopher Durang, Michael Feingold, and Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, National Theater and Dance Editor and Chief Theater Critic at Time Out New York.

The 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations, Winners, and Honorees Appear Below.



Best New Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Lizard Boy

The Connector

The Gardens of Anuncia

Best New Play

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Infinite Life

Job

Oh, Mary!

Stereophonic

Best Revival

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Pericles

The Habit of Art

Translations

Tuesdays with Morrie

Best Solo Performance

Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here

Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show

John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Jes Tom in Less Lonely

Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Grenfell: in the words of survivors

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion

Stalker

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers

Best Family Show

Cat Kid Comic Club

El Otro Oz

Pinocchio

Legend of Off Broadway Awards

Marylouise Burke

Len Cariou

Suzan-Lori Parks

Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees

Christopher Durang

Michael Feingold

Edgar Lansbury

Friend of Off Broadway

Adam Feldman