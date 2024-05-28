Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mignon is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 30 May 2024.

The enigmatic and androgynous character of the singer Mignon from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's novel 'Wilhelm Meisters Lehrjahre' inspired the French composer Ambroise Thomas to write his most successful opera in the mid-19th century. As their final project, the members of the opera studio OperAvenir interpret the story on the Small Stage. The famous arias and the lyrical richness of sound of the opera can be experienced here in a chamber music version. For this performance, the opera studio is collaborating for the first time with the renowned Collegium Musicum Basel.

Chamber music version by Paul Leonard Schäffer, text by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré after Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's novel 'Wilhelm Meisters Lehrjahre'.

