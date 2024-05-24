Brooke Shields Elected President of Actors' Equity Association

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooke Shields has officially been elected as president of Actors’ Equity Association, the union which represents more than 51,000 professional stage actors and stage managers.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Shields has never served as part of the union's volunteer leadership, but she hopes to use her celebrity to bring awareness to relevant causes. She said, “I want to use all of the good will and the advantages that I have built up in my career over the years to be able to grow the value of being an Equity member.”

The full results have also been announced of Equity's 2024 Officer and Councilor Election. In total, 45 council seats across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled, effective immediately. All terms are four years except where noted.

Officers:

Brooke C. Shields was elected president. Rashaan James Ii was elected Eastern Regional Vice President. Sarah LaBarr was elected Central Regional Vice President, without opposition. Jeffrey Landman was elected Western Regional Vice President, without opposition. All officers were elected to four-year terms.

In the Eastern Region:

The following candidates were elected to four-year terms as Eastern Regional Principal Councilor:

Michele Ragusa was elected to a two-year term as Eastern Regional Principal Councilor.

The following candidates were elected to four-year terms as Eastern Regional Chorus Councilor:

Ryan Rodiño was elected to a two-year term as Eastern Regional Chorus Councilor.

The following candidates were elected to four-year terms as Eastern Regional Stage Manager Councilor:

Anne McPherson

Rebecca McBee

Peter Royston

The following candidates were elected to four-year terms as Eastern Regional At-Large Councilor:

Tamara Anderson

Logan Benedict

Leslie Sears

In the Central Region:

The following candidates were elected to four-year terms as Central Regional Principal Councilor:

The following candidate weas unopposed and deemed elected to a four-year term as Central Regional Stage Manager Councilor:

Katherine Nelson

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected to a four-year term as Central Regional At-Large Councilor:

Carolyn Fast

In the Western Region:

The following candidates were elected to four-year terms as Western Regional Principal Councilor:

The following candidates were elected to two-year terms as Western Regional Principal Councilor:

Juliane Godfrey was unopposed and deemed elected to a four-year term as Western Regional Chorus Councilor.

David S. Cohen was unopposed and deemed elected to a four-year term as Western Regional Stage Manager Councilor.

Michelle Dunn was unopposed and deemed elected to a four-year term as Western Regional At-Large Councilor.